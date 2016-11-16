My name is Coraline Pettine and I am an artist. Let me clarify because I can barely draw a stick figure: my medium is videography and I make movies about whatever inspires me.

My proudest achievements range from producing the update video for my tri-county’s chamber of commerce to editing a short Doctor Who fan-film that raised more than $1,600 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

I’m inspired by the things I experience every day. Music, movies, television, dances, drawings, paintings, photography, other people,and my own experiences.

Creators such as Joss Whedon, Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro have encouraged me to express myself in everything I do.

I am always making movies, making mistakes and, above all else, making art.

Because, as Gaiman said, it is not until “you feel that, just possibly, you’re walking down the street naked, exposing too much of your heart and your mind and what exists on the inside, showing too much of yourself,” that you are starting to get art right.