Thankful is an understatement.

As the first semester of my sophomore year of college comes to an end, I find myself thinking back to the person I was this time last year. It is unbelievable how much a person’s life can change in just a year.

Never would I have ever of imagined how much I would of grown as a person and who I would become. Cabrini has brought so many wonderful people and opportunities into my life and I will be forever thankful.

The freshman year version of me was an anxious, nervous, shy, unsure mess. I was not ready to move away from home, live with a random person and start a new life. Struggling with some health issues made my transition even worse. I was not confident or comfortable enough in my own skin to let my true personality and talents shine.

Having the perfect random roommate was the first experience I will always cherish at Cabrini. She was so kind and caring towards me and was there through it all. Those in the same dorm hallway as well as my RA were so kind and embracing too; something I got truly lucky with.

My communication LC (learning community) orientation leaders also were so accepting and nice to me. I will be forever thankful for this group because it brought me my best friends and taught me what true friendship is. Never in my life had I been surrounded by such genuine, warm people.

As my first semester freshmen year went on, my health problems had become overbearing. I could not let the positives in my life outshine the negatives, and with the help from various mentors on campus I made the decision to commute the next semester.

Deciding to commute a semester probably was the thing that saved me the most. My friendships at Cabrini grew stronger, my health was beginning to restore and my independence and confidence sky-rocketed. Life was looking up.

To top it off, I landed a job I worked so hard to get. I will be forever thankful to be able to be a student ambassador in Cabrini’s Office of Admissions. It is a job I am so happy to go to year-round and thankful for all the opportunities it brings me.

Being an ambassador helped my confidence tremendously. I am so thankful for the people who pushed me to face my fears and go into my interviews confidently and be myself- to seek opportunities and let my talents be known.

Although my freshman year was a roller coaster ride, I would not change a thing about it. I am thankful for everything that happened because it brought me close to the people I love and helped me grow into who I am.

Almost halfway through my sophomore year, I can now say I am happy with who I am and where I am. There is always room for growth, but I can now let myself shine freely.

I live back on campus, my family is supportive, my friends are amazing and I do what I love everyday through my major.

I will be forever thankful to Cabrini for bringing me to this point.