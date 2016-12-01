Interest in science, passion for communication

When going to college, one of the first decisions for most students is what major they will be studying. For me, it was a no-brainer that I wanted to pursue a science degree and go into the pharmaceutical field when I graduated.

This proved to be quite more of a task than I had originally thought. Being a member of the lacrosse team, holding multiple jobs, managing multiple other classes and trying to keep up with a social life was near impossible for me.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 80 percent of students end up changing their major at least once. This is a very comforting statistic to look at when a college student is contemplating if they are in the right department.

Declaring or changing a major will usually tend to happen in the first or second year of a college career because for the most part, that is when your ‘gen-eds’ and required classes are taken. It was not until the spring of my junior year that I decided to switch my major.

Everyone’s initial reaction was a look of surprise, and some questioned my overall sanity. How could someone change majors with only three semesters remaining?

Will you graduate on time?

Why did it take you so long?

Why would you switch from such a promising department?

These are all questions that I was tired of answering after about two days after making the switch to communication. My grades in the science department were nothing close to the best and I truly think that can be credited to my heart not being in what I was studying. Sure, I enjoy watching YouTube videos of science experiments and learning more, but a long equation for an organic bond, forget about it.

I had initially began thinking of switching my major after taking an ECG-300 class with Dr. Jerry Zurek on social justice. In the end of the class, we took a trip to Washington D.C. where we lobbied to multiple offices about issues that we felt passionate about.

This is when I sat down with Dr. Zurek and asked if it would even be possible to switch. Luckily, I had earned all of the required classes for the core curriculum at Cabrini. With even more luck, all I will have to do is take nothing but three full semesters of communications classes and I will graduate on time.

The one difference that I have found with being overloaded with classes, is this time around I actually love what I am doing. I am excited to write for my assignments or present a marketing plan for a client and it makes me happy.

In terms of motivation, I use the mentality that if I mess up in any of these classes, I won’t graduate with my best friends, teammates, and peers that I have been here with for four years. Graduating college is a huge milestone in life and I want to share it with the ones I truly care about and enjoy being around.

For any student that is reading this, and may be thinking of a major change, or even if you are good with where you are, do what makes you happy. Search your institution for something that gives you a feeling of pride, and run with it. If you get a good grade on something you worked at and felt proud to call it yours, chances are you are in the right place.

American author Jim Rohn said, “The worst days of those who enjoy what they do, are better than the best days of those who don’t.”