IOS 12 update has gone viral only to be met with mixed reactions

On Monday, Sept.17, Apple released the new IOS 12 update for users as far back from the 5th iPhone generation to the newest version of the phone. The update came out with many new features for smartphone users including: new Facetime, iMessage and application features. These new elements have left many intrigued. New animojis for carriers, new emojis, as well as a new setting that allow users to keep track of the amount of time they’re on their phones.

Many called this system update the next big step for Apple. Many iPhone users have been waiting for this day to come. Although most of the world was waiting for this, some other users are not as fond of the update.

“I want to know how to make my phone go back to the old version cause this one sucks,” Breana Roberts, a shopper in the King of Prussia Mall, said.

When the update was released, many users downloaded it. Apple users all around the world began to talk about the features that were displayed and many confused consumers had questions for Apple and their providers.

When the new system came out, older generations of the iPhone weren’t able to apply the update to their phone. Many people became upset due to being told their phone would be compatable. After some time, every iPhone user was able to gain access to IOS 12 for their devices.

“I have the iPhone 5s and I was able to get the update but I had to wait a little while after everyone,” Gabby Sanchez, a current employee in King of Prussia, said. “My network even went down when I did the update but I had wifi so it was all good.”

The update caused many concerns throughout the process of being downloaded due to many speculations and opinions of IOS updates. The features that came with updating the phones was necessary, to be said by many users of Apple.

“This was something I know we have all been waiting for,” Sherry Wilson, a current student at Montgomery County Community College said.

Many users who download the update have seemed to really appreciate it for what it came out to be. Many Apple users believe it is something new and refreshing for there phones, as well as themselves. The update not only gave them new access to some new features, it also allowed them to maintain some privacy and security concerns for the users who tend to worry about privacy issues when using devices such as the iPhone, or any Apple product.

“I use my phone all the time so when I seen everyone getting this new update I knew I had to update my phone to get it too,” Cabrini student Samar Dahleh said.