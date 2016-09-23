iPhone 7 dares to impress

It is that time of the year again where Apple holds a special keynote event to announce their new line of phones, tablets and watches for consumers to spend their money on.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, hosted the function that featured the highly anticipated and controversial iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The newest iPhone is said to be the best and most advanced iPhone to date. Despite Apple saying that about every iPhone they release, the newest iPhones have plenty to offer.

One key thing that Apple has upgraded with the iPhone 7 are new camera features. Instead of the 8-megapixel camera that was seen with the iPhone 6, the iPhone 7 features a 12-megapixel camera that also includes optical image stabilization. These new additions allow for users to take brighter, more vivid photos and videos. It also has a flash that is 50 percent brighter than the previous iPhone.

Apple also promises that the iPhone 7 will have the longest battery life ever in a iPhone. The new A10 fusion chip allows the phone to go longer between charges and also speeds up the phone’s performance. It is noted that the iPhone 7 runs up to 3 times faster than the iPhone 6 while only using half the power.

The iPhone returns with 5 colors, gold, silver, rose gold, black and a new jet black edition that gives customers plenty of choices for their new smart phones. Apple also reengineered and overhauled the outside casing of the phone, giving it protection against dust and spills like never before. The home button has also been redesigned to be more durable and responsive, which has been a problem is previous installations from Apple.

The newest iPhone also comes with the newest version of the iOS operating system. iOS10 features many new updates, including new updates to messages. With the iOS10 update you can send messages in more innovative and creative ways. It also allows users more opportunities to use the 3D touch feature on the phone, which is only available on the iPhone 6s and up.

Apple made a highly controversial decision to do without a earphone jack in their newest iPhone. The social media world blew up and was livid. Apple didn’t just leave its customers hanging though. The iPhone 7 features an adapter that connects to the charger port that allows for users to actually use traditional earphones. One big downfall from that is that you will need a separate accessory to be able to charge the phone and use the earphones simultaneously.

The new iPhones come in three different storage sizes, the 32GB, 128GB and the 256GB. The iPhone 7 will be available in stores on September 16, 2016.