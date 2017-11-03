iPhone X promising new phone

Remember when the first iPhone came out?

Since 2007, many people have considered the Apple iPhone has been the most popular cell phone and the standard for the mobile smartphone industry.

In addition to the recently related iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, in the near future, Apple will release their latest smartphone, the iPhone X.

The iPhone X will be the 16th smartphone that Apple has produced.

However, the recent technology has caused a lot of discussion amongst smartphone enthusiasts. Some of the recent technology Apple will introduce in the iPhone X is facial recognition as the sole security feature and a full-screen display. And similar to the iPhone 7, there is no headphone jack.

The phone comes with a price tag of $1,000. The average iPhone at release has cost around $700.

So why is the new iPhone X worth $1,000?

Considering that Apple is releasing three new iPhones and two of the phones— iPhone8 and iPhone 8 Plus— are the average price of an iPhone at release date, I believe the $1,000 price for the iPhone X is not too outlandish.

In previous years, Apple has released iPhones in different models with different price tags to give options to its customers. This business practice is a common strategy and other smartphone companies use it as well. It’s no surprise to see Apple expanding their product line.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the latest versions of the iPhone and have all the recent, renowned features, plus a few upgrades.

For example, both the iPhones recently released and the iPhone X support wireless charging for the first time in an iPhone.

However, the battery life on the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus does not last any longer than the previous model iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

It seems to me that Apple is repackaging, renaming and reselling the previous models with the exception of the iPhone X, which of course is selling for $1,000.

As an iPhone user, I dislike that Apple took away the headphone jack; I find it to be very inconvenient.

I also find it interesting that Samsung released a full-screen phone with wireless charging in 2016 and now Apple is doing the same with the iPhone X. One of the biggest differences between the Samsung phone and the iPhone X is that the Samsung has an average price or $700 upon release.

It will be very interesting to see how the average consumer reacts to Apple’s new iPhones.