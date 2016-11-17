Is being busy beneficial?

Everyone knows what it’s like to be busy. There is homework, projects, papers, any and all school work. On top of that, there are students that take up extracurricular activities such as sports, clubs, a job and any other hobbies. You may feel as if you have no time for anything when it comes to doing work all throughout the day. After all, there are only twenty-four hours in a day and between eight to twelve of those, you are sleeping. The rest of the time is dedicated to school and the work and hobbies afterwards.

I believe that being busy can either be beneficial or detrimental to you. I know what it is like to be busy. I always have homework and I can never seem to get any time for myself. I always have math homework, criminal justice homework, and I am always setting up interviews to make videos for my communications courses.

According to a study done by Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, it is better that people are busy because it improves brain function. When people are busy on a daily basis, they have a better comprehension of things and it enhances the memory with the information that it has already taken in. Having more work should not equal more stress because stress is a destructive aspect to having more work and it can cause chaos to the memory and detrimental affects to the body.

I know that not everybody wants to stress, but if you are busy, make sure to manage your time wisely. I honestly feel that the more work that people take on at one time can cause unnecessary stress and it can definitely effect people’s lives. I also believe that when people are more busy, they never have time to get stuff done outside of their work. For example, someone may be up to their ears in homework, but ‘does not have the time’ to do laundry or go to dinner, which can really start to affect your health.

Being too busy can cause people to lose sight of their goals that they make for themselves. I used to be so busy that I would forgot that I had projects and homework due that same day. They completely slipped my mind even when I had them written down, which I believe can happen to anybody. I admit that there may not always be a solution to being busy, but there are always ways to try and alleviate the feeling that you cannot get the work done. Write everything down, plan due dates and select times where you will do one assignment and then move on to the next piece of work. Do not allow being busy to distract you from the goals you set and do not let it stress you out more than it should.