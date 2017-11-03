Is ‘Blade Runner 2049’ the most human sequel ever?

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Even though it is doing poorly at the box office, “Blade Runner 2049” is garnering a reputation of being one of the greatest sequels and one of the most human films ever.

The original “Blade Runner” is a cult classic known for exploring themes such as genetic engineering, eyes, memories and a monologue given by the main villain at the end. “Blade Runner 2049” not only expands on those ideas, but also focuses on thought-provoking themes such as what it really means to be human.

The “Blade Runner” universe is set in the future where humanity has advanced robotics with the creation of replicants. Replicants are bioengineered humans that have superior strength, agility and are nearly indistinguishable from humans. These factors made them an ideal slave labor force on other planets humanity has colonized.

Replicants are also deemed illegal on Earth and there are special officers called blade runners. Blade runners are tasked with tracking down and retiring any replicants that set foot on Earth.

“Blade Runner 2049” takes place 30 years after the first “Blade Runner” film.

Advanced replicants known as Nexus-9s are now integrated into society but are used as either servants or slaves. One example of such replicants is Officer KD6-3.7, or K, played by Ryan Gosling. He serves the LAPD as a blade runner who hunts down and retires older model replicants who have been considered outlaws.

Being a replicant, K is naturally ostracized from society with humans derogatorily referring to him as a “skinjob.” Because of this, K is lonely and finds company in the form of Joi, played by Ana de Armas. It is through her that the theme of love is explored.

Love

Joe is a holographic woman and product of the Wallace Corporation who can be programmed by the user to say what they want to hear and remind them that they are special. Additionally, with the help of a special device called an emanator, K can activate her wherever he wants, whenever he wants.

This makes her the perfect companion because K simply wants her presence and for her to remind him that he is more than just a tool. This gives K purpose because he feels that he is wanted and loved the same way spouses would love and support each other.

Love is explored further with former blade runner Rick Deckard, played again by Harrison Ford. It is revealed later in the film that when his replicant girlfriend Rachael gave birth to their child, he made sure to cover their tracks by scrambling birth records, isolating the child from himself and the rest of the world and disappearing without a trace.

His refusal to see his child or reveal that he is the father shows that he is trying to protect the child.

If word got out that replicants could reproduce, the child would be dissected and experimented on by replicant manufacturer Niander Wallace, played by Jared Leto, who plans to use this discovery as a means to expand humanity’s reach to more worlds. Not to mention, the revelation of replicant reproduction could lead to a war between humans and replicants.

Even though the child would be alone and would never experience the same love Joi gives K, Deckard isolates himself anyway because he knows that it’s best for the child.

In rare instances, true love means letting someone go. Deckard symbolizes it when he tells K that “sometimes to love someone, you’ve got to be a stranger.”

Search for meaning

Another theme that is explored in “Blade Runner 2049” is the search for meaning. We as humans are always searching for a purpose and sometimes, it comes to us in ways we don’t expect or know how to handle.

This is shown all throughout K’s journey as he searches for the replicant child. As the film goes on, he starts to believe that maybe HE is the child; however, it’s revealed near the end of the film that he isn’t.

Despite this, K still rises above his programming and takes his life into his own hands. Replicant memory designer Dr. Ana Stelline, played by Carla Juri, tells K that the memory implants he has may represent a past, but he alone can choose his future. He doesn’t get the answers he’s searching for, but in the end, K makes his own answers.

This is a perfect and raw example of how we start off with no idea of who we are, but we alone define who we are. Through our own free will, we can choose how we live our lives, we can accomplish anything worthwhile, and above all, we can forge our own futures.

Holocaust survivor and neurologist Viktor Frankl was a perfect personification of how one finds purpose in the sense that “everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms – to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”

Consciousness

K exhibits a great deal of humanity throughout the film but no one in this movie is more human than Wallace’s assistant and replicant enforcer Luv, played by Sylvia Hoeks.

Despite being the servant of someone who views her species as slaves, Luv still exhibits love and sympathy her kind. For instance, tears roll down her face when she watches Wallace butcher a newborn replicant because of her inability to reproduce.

Watching this horrific act of murder breaks Luv’s heart because her boss shows that her kind is useless to him after hearing that replicant reproduction was possible. Not to mention, Luv wants to do something about it but her programming forbids her from doing so. This makes the scene even more gut-wrenching because it’s a perfect example of how some people who desire change feel helpless because they feel like there’s nothing they can do.

Luv exhibits a volcano of emotion later in the movie when she confronts K’s superior, Joshi, played by Robin Wright, about the location of K and the replicant child. The revelation of this child could lead to monumental change for all synthetic life, which is a huge deal for replicants.

The confrontation and kill are exceptionally personal noting that Joshi and the LAPD officers represent the racism and oppression that Luv despises. Luv makes her feelings perfectly clear when she tells Joshi that “in the face of the fabulous new, your only thought is to kill it….out of fear of great change.”

This also makes Luv’s nuclear explosion of rage and distress completely relatable and justifiable.

Luv’s character arc is extremely tragic because even when she’s emotional, she’s still bound by her programming. She has several opportunities to kill K and even though he’s spent his entire life killing his own kind, she spares him because she feels the same connection she does with other replicants.

Hoeks’ performance is overwhelming and the tension between who she is and who she wants to be is especially powerful. Luv desires change and believes in the same cause as K; however, in the end, she is chained to her programming.

This is exceptionally relatable because even to this day, we still cannot understand the mysteries of free will, what it means to actually be alive and what it means to be truly conscious.

Philosopher David Chalmers explores this in his book “The Conscious Mind: In Search of a Fundamental Theory,” saying that “consciousness is the biggest mystery. It may be the largest outstanding obstacle in our quest for a scientific understanding of the universe.”

These ideas are the heart and soul of the “Blade Runner” series and Luv is the perfect personification of our lack of self-understanding as a species. Such questions were flowing through my mind for hours after the movie ended.

A film you can identify with

Overall, “Blade Runner 2049” is a thought-provoking, complex, uplifting and relatable sequel. Its ideas are incredibly fascinating, the characters exhibit a great deal of humanity and the world is gorgeously constructed.

This is a rare film that cannot be passed up and must be seen to be believed.