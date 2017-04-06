Is disrespect the latest trend?

Lately, it seems like many people are being praised for doing the wrong thing as apposed to the right thing. There has been many dangerous challenges that have taken over social media with the likes of the fire challenge, the cinnamon challenge and now the hell challenge.The hell challenge is going around social media and it is challenging people to first text their parents and ask them is hell considered a curse word. Of course all parents responses would be different but the parents would typically reply with “yes,” “no” or “it depends on how you use it.” Then they would respond by using the word “hell” disrespectfully towards their parents, they would typically type ‘“ well why the hell not,” and other things of that nature. People would then post their conversation on social media using the hashtag #hellchallenge

I think challenges like these are not only dangerous but it is also very disrespectful. How is disrespecting your parents and posting it for everyone to see fun now? I cannot speak for all families but I believe that it is safe to say that disrespecting your parents and posting it on the internet where everyone can see all in the name of a challenge is unnecessary. I think that the people who raised you and gave you everything that you have deserve way more respect than that.

I understand that the people participating in this challenge may be a bit older but there are younger kids watching people do these challenges.

Having challenges like these poses two very big problems. One issue is that this challenge encourages younger kids to actually try this on their own parents. Doing this strains the relationship between parent and child and that is one of the most important relationships a child could have growing up. Doing this could potentially damage that. Another thing that could cause a big problem is the fact that younger kids would see this and think that this is a perfectly ok way to act when they get older. This sets a really negative example on how people should treat their parents.

It was mentioned earlier in this article but it really seems that what was once wrong in the world is now right and what was right is now wrong. Take Danielle Bregoli for example. Much of America knows her as the “Cash me Ousside” girl. She has gained internet stardom from disrespecting her mother.

At age 13 she appeared on the Dr. Phil show with her mother. The two made it on the show because of Danielle’s antics of literally fighting her mother, running away and stealing credit cards. She casually referred to the audience as hoes and afterward spewed her famous catch phrase, “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” This has lead to her gaining tons of fans and supporters. Danielle is now set to become a millionaire by the end of the year and even has a reality TV show deal in place.

This is a prime example of how everything that is wrong is now right. Younger kids see that the only way to be successful and famous is to be disrespectful. It is no one but society’s fault because we lifted her up and made her into some type of star. Society picks up and drops many trends and fads but I hope that respect stays in style.