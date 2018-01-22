Is technology controlling the 21st century?

Are you addicted to technology? Technology plays a huge role in today’s world. It has evolved greatly in the past few decades.

You might always hear stories from your grandparents or parents about how they lived a life without technology. Maybe they mention how big their phones were and how hard it was to communicate to other people.

I know you can hear your mother say, “I remember back in my day, we did not have all those devices you guys have.”

We get it, Mom, but that is the difference between the generations.

Back then, they enjoyed playing outside with friends and going on plenty of adventures. Now, we have our eyes glued to a phone, video game, television and computer.

Technology has made the 21st century lazy. There are apps and robot-like icons on your phone that help guide you.

Siri, Apple‘s most famous tool, is an artificial intelligence robot that answers any questions or does any job you tell her to.

Apps like Uber Eats, Door Dash and Grubhub all allows user to receive food without having to go anywhere.

People are able to access technology where ever they go. You can be on a plane, school or even a bus and you will be able to access technology somehow.

Have you ever asked yourself: “Am I addicted to technology? How much time do I spent on it?” Well, you should begin to ask yourself those two questions.

“I do not think I am addicted to technology. I spend about an hour on it,” freshman biology major Mariah Rivera said.

We might not see how much time we actually do spend on technology. Technology is around us everywhere. We use technology in school and at work.

According to the Daily Mail, a survey that polled 675 students in colleges across the United States states in found that college students spend at least one-fifth of their time on their smartphones.

“This generation is addicted to technology,” Brierra Woods, a sociology major said. “Not only us but older people are addicted as well. If something happened to the phones, that would be the end of people’s lives.”

“Technology has taken over,” freshman Kasandra Martinez said. “People have forgotten what is it to enjoy life and nature. It is pretty sad but now, it is just a norm.”

Although technology is finding ways to constantly reel us in, be sure to realize how much time it takes upon our lives.

Are we technically living real life if all we know it technology?

Next time you are on your phone, remember to pull your head out of that screen.