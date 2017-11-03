Is the IOS11 update really for me?

After hitting the ignore button on my alarm for the second time, I began to roll over to my left side from my right side. I took a deep breath and rolled my eyes.

It was the IOS 11 update that I had been trying to ignore for the past couple of weeks.

“Oh no, not another update,” I thought, taking another deep breath and rolling my eyes again.

“Nettie, this can’t be life right now,” I said to myself. “I know you updated your phone already. I am so not ready for another update for my phone.”

To be honest, I didn’t want to update my phone again.

Every time I update my phone, my phone does weird things. For example, if the update says it’s going to make my battery stay charged mored, it doesn’t.

But after sitting down for about five minutes before I had to get ready for my 11:05 a.m. class, I decided to update my phone. I waited a few minutes before my phone came back on.

Being a digital communication and social media major here at Cabrini University, we have to do a lot interviews for our projects.

The most important thing is to have an iPhone because iPhones have a better speaker to get better interviews. The recording is 100 percent better than an android. The camera also has better quality than most phones.

The update comes with a record button. For an example, if I see a commercial ad that I think would be a perfect fit for one of my communication classes, I can hit the record button edit it and upload for classes.

Most of the time, when I’m super busy, I tend to forget to text or email people back. I love how the update reminds me multiple times when my phone is locked or unlocked.

Emergency SOS is a feature that prevents others from unlocking your phone by utilizing fingerprint recognition.

In case of an emergency, you do not have to waste time to unlock your phone. All you have do is just to hit the side of your lock button three times and you’re connected to the emergency sos.

For your lock screen, you have the option of putting whatever you want on there.

IOS 11 has been so helpful since I updated my phone.

The do not disturb button is also helpful, which aims to decrease texting and driving.

Before I updated my phone, I went to my settings, then clicked general and software update.

There was a list of information they give to let you know about the update:

Fixes an issue where cracking sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 plus devices.

Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden

Fixes an issue where attachments in S/mime encrypted emails would not open

I am so glad I updated my phone to the new IOS11. Come to find out, the update was for me.