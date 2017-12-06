Jack Sanders skating his way to victory

Jack Sanders has been playing hockey for the past three seasons at Cabrini and is a roller hockey MVP.

Jack has been participating in hockey ever since he was old enough to walk.

“My family influenced me to play. My dad and brother played,” Sanders, a junior secondary education major, said. “I continued playing at Cabrini because I love the sport and didn’t want to give it up.”

In his freshmen year, he was named rookie of the year, scoring 11 points with eight goals and three assists.

His sophomore year, he scored 25 points, with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Now in his junior year, he is the vice president of the roller hockey club. His teammates see him as a strong leader.

“I believe that Jack is such a strong leader because of his passion for hockey. He has been playing hockey for so long and knows the game so well at this point,” Devon Scharf, a junior exercise science major, said. “Between periods he is usually the first to analyze the other team and suggest strategies to either continue our success or how to compete better with the other team.”

“Playing with Jack is great. He’s a great leader both on the rink and on the bench,” Tyree Holmes, a junior information science and tech major, said. “He brings veteran talent and poise, and always seems to have the right answer to the situation.”

When Jack Sanders is not on the rink, he is giving tours as a student ambassador to prospective students. He always shares his passion for sports and discusses the community impact it has had on him.

Sanders is in charge of intermural sports at Cabrini. He wants all the students to play for the fun of the game.

“Always strive to be the best at hockey, but most of all, just enjoy the game, win or lose,” Sanders said.

It is no secret that Sanders is a hard worker and natural born leader.

“[I am] always striving to do my best and work hard at everything. You take your falls and struggles. If you power through, you’ll come out better in the end,” Sanders said.

Jack is driven by sports and academics. This season, he hopes to win after losing to Villanova.

“We are ready to take home the championship after last year’s upset at Villanova. A few years ago, we beat them in the semi-finals. I think we could do it again. New players will increase the chances of winning this season,” Sanders said.