Journalists are not the enemy

In light of the most recent attacks made on journalists by President Trump, the Loquitur stands with the Boston Globe and hundreds of other news organizations today, Aug 16, 2018. A few of members of Loquitur’s editorial board share their thoughts on why journalism is important to them:

Connor Tustin, Editor-in-Chief: Journalism is important to me because it grants me a platform to get my voice out into the public. In a time where journalists are commonly hated, I take pride in being a student-journalist at Cabrini University. Whether you like it or not, journalists are needed more than ever at the moment. Without journalists, who will cover the most pressing issues in our world? Although often criticized, journalists are people too, doing the best they can to make a living. We are not robots who just want to dish out rumors about nothing. We dig for stories, looking for the best answers to the hardest hitting questions. Currently, journalists may be threatened by a society where the term “Fake News” is a part of the household vocabulary. But at the end of the day, we will not back down. We will continue to do our jobs and be a vital piece of our great nation. Journalism is not going anywhere, no matter what one person or millions may have to say about it.

Sydney Lynch, Writing Managing Editor: Journalism is important to me because it gives a voice to those who can’t speak for themselves. In the current climate of blaming the media, there is a sense of accomplishment to being on the side of the media. Journalists have a job to report the truth to inform citizens. Journalism is so important today. We need journalists to be the medium between power and people. As citizens, it is our right to be informed as to what is happening within our country.

Abigail Scardelletti, Circulation Manager: Journalism is important to me because it allows for a watchdog for those in power and allows for people to be informed. It also is important to me because it allows for me to be among those who are doing the informing. I believe in the power of the press, and am proud of being a part of a newspaper as a student-journalist. Journalism should be important to others because journalists are needed now more than ever. The press is currently under attack by government leaders and they are trying to discredit an institution that helps check power and keep it honest.

Justin Barnes, Lifestyles editor: Journalism is important to me because it allows me to seek the truth and learn more about certain issues that I don’t know a whole lot about. It has opened my eyes to a lot of things going on in the world that I normally wouldn’t care about. I think it should be important to others because if done correctly, it can allow people to see the bigger picture for hot-button issues and gain a better understanding of them as a result. In addition, journalists are threatened by the government and society alike with both sides constantly using the term “fake news” whenever they report. It’s important for people to open their eyes and distinguish fake and real news because there are journalists out there who seek the truth and will do whatever it takes to make it go public.

Alliyah Maduro, Social Media Manager: Journalism is important to me because it is a platform where we can share news, ideas and shine light on issues that are mainly hidden. Journalism is not only reporting but to educate yourself on worldly issues and expand your opinion and ideas. It has made me realize how important writing about these issues are not only to me, but the audience as well. Journalism should be important to others so they can be informed about what is going on and get the deeper look into the story rather just hearing it for one minute on the radio or on the news. It is also important because even though you are not a reporter/writer your opinions can be heard as well & helps the writer see things from your understanding.

Brielle Toff, News Editor: Journalism is important to me because it allows me to tell stories that are most important to me. Journalism should be important to others because it informs the public of what is going on around the world whether it be opinionated, news, or pop culture based.