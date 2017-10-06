59 dead in Las Vegas shooting

The night October 1, 2017 holds a permanent place in United States’ history. But, it is not a day wished upon any country.

The late hours of October 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada marks the date of the largest mass shootings in the modern history of the United States.

64-year-old shooter Stephen Paddock took the lives of at least 59 innocent people and left 527 injured.

Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino into the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

In the middle of the concert, rapid-fire showered down on the concert goers; they thought the sounds of gunshots were fireworks.

Local police found Paddock outside of his room and took his weapons.

The 64-year-old was found with at least 23 firearms and used “multiple riffles during the attack,” according to the New York Times. He also had hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

When SWAT reached him, Paddock had taken his own life.

Seeing this tragedy on the news is one thing. But, being in the same city, a short distance from the shooting is another.

Junior business management major Kassie Ockford was in Las Vegas at the time of the shooting.

Ockford and her family were staying at the Delano Las Vegas for her uncle’s wedding, which was held at the Mandalay Bay.

The Delano is less than a half mile from where the concert was being held and directly behind the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Ockford was not alone during this experience. Her mother, Karen Ockford, was on a separate flight on the other side of the airport.

“The lights were on in the plane when the pilot like came over the loud speaker in a very calm voice and explained there was an active shooter and the airport is under lockdown. All traffic was stopped leaving and flying into Vegas,” Karen Ockford said. “I was anxious, since I had family everywhere around that hotel property. So, I immediately tried to find them.”

They had family closer to the massacre as well.

“My husband (Bob) and I were sitting outside at the Four Seasons Hotel Patio restaurant,” Kassie Ockford’s grandmother, Jan Ryerson, said.

“I was at the airport on my plane ready to take off. They stopped boarding people and everyone was just a little confused on why we were doing that and then they made us get off the plane,” Ockford said. “Once we got into the airport, they made an announcement that there was a shooting going on at the Mandalay Bay.”

The Four Seasons Hotel is part of the Mandalay Bay complex.

“A group of frightened concert people came running behind us from the concert screaming that a shooter was coming- they were in a panic,” Ryerson said. “We were in lockdown until 7 a.m. the next day. Our main concern was that all of the members of our family were safe.”

But, that is not where the panic ended for the Ockford family.

They had a family member attending the Route 91 Harvest festival at the time of the shooting.

“It didn’t hit me right away, since the reports were more centered around Mandalay Bay,” Karen Ockford said. “Then, reports said the shots were aimed towards the crowd at the music festival. Once I learned that, it was then I immediately contacted family to see if they heard from him.”

Kassie Ockford’s cousin, Karen Ockford’s nephew, and Jan Ryerson’s grandson, who wishes to remain unnamed by request of the family, was more than a survivor.

“My grandson was at the concert, but he is EMT trained and so he sprang into action. He actually made three ambulance runs during the night,” Ryerson said. “He assisted in giving aid to the injured all night and into the early morning.”

“He is a kindhearted, sensitive young man who is aware of the needs of others,” Ryerson said.

Bob and Jan Ryerson were in Las Vegas until Wednesday, Oct. 4.

“The atmosphere in Las Vegas is subdued. People everywhere are reaching out to help in any way they can,” Ryerson said.

With this tragedy comes questions.

Was this a terrorist attack?

What happens next?

As of right now, this attack is not being labeled as a terrorist attack.

In a news conference, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Joseph Lombardo, said, “We believe it was a local individual. We do not know what his belief system was at this time. Right now, we believe it is a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor, and we have the place under control.”

ISIS did try to say that Paddock was recent Islamic convert who did this on behalf of them.

However, the FBI quickly diffused this mistruth.

Donald Trump voiced his thoughts as well.

At the White House, Trump said that the United States will be “talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

“I think that there should be more gun laws honestly, because some people just don’t know how to do it right,” Kassie Ockford said.

“I think making people aware of escape routes should be reviewed at every venue in some form. Increase ability to screen for weapons in public places, but that’s very difficult I’m sure,” Karen Ockford said.

“We should continue to pray for those who lost loved ones and those who continue to suffer pain and emotional issues,” Ryerson said. “Being part of this horrible tragedy has helped me to realize, even more, that every day is a blessing from God and that family is precious. I am thankful for His protection!”

“This experience has put a bigger perspective on me and the way I feel when I leave situations with my family. I didn’t think this was going to happen, so I just left my family like I normally do. But now I kind of will take a step back and let everything sink in,” Kassie Ockford said.