Cabrini students take opportunity to grow at Leadership Summit

When students expose themselves to different opportunities they are able to grow as people and develop further as individuals. The Leadership Summit held at Cabrini University on Nov. 11 gave students the opportunity to enhance their skills and reflect on their lives to be able to build up and strengthen certain abilities.

The event was broken up into many different parts and offered many workshops to choose from giving students the opportunity to attend what they believe might help to benefit them in the future.

Jack Dunleavy, a junior at Cabrini University and an intern in the leadership department at the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership, was one of the main organizers of the event. He helped to successfully bring out many students to share in the opportunity to enhance their skills.

“With everything that is going on in the world right now you can see that everyone is looking for an answer,” Dunleavy said. “We believe that this is the kind of stuff that is going to help you to find an answer and that is why we were very inspired to do this.”

Maria Vizcarrondo, executive director of the Nerney Learning Institute at Cabrini University, led the Power of Mindset workshop that helped students to realize that with a strong positive mindset and hard work, they can achieve their goals.

“As a young person I had low self esteem and I know I had to work hard at trying to change that because I didn’t have a lot of people to tell me that I would have a great experience,” Vizcarrondo said. “I went to school when girls were told to not go to college and to not do this and that.”

It became very frustrating for Vizcarrondo when she continuously heard negativity and that she could not achieve her goals. Her presentation allowed her to show others that they need to take the time to allow themselves to grow so they can succeed in their own goals.

“I’ve always felt that I have tried to encourage others but I also try not to give people false expectations,” Vizcarrondo said. “It’s trying to understand that you can accomplish things but you have to work really hard and that you have to put your time in.”

Criminology and sociology major at Cabrini, Morgan Comolli, attended the event to learn new things that could better herself and the organizations that she is a part of.

“I really enjoyed the interviewing workshop and the introvert vs. extrovert workshop,” Comolli said. “The interview workshop provided me with helpful tips that I was unaware of such as preparing a two minute blurb about yourself to tell employers before an interview. It should be just enough to highlight key points about yourself. The Leadership Summit also taught me to notice how different people act and how we all are motivated in different ways.”

Building up self confidence and team building skills were just some of the ways that this year’s Leadership Summit successfully brought out the best in students at Cabrini University.