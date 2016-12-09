LifeHacks that will make shopping during the holidays stress free

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means shopping is in the forefront of everyone’s mind.

For the next couple weeks, the malls will be packed, lines will be long and sales will be at an all- time high. Any shopper who has dared to travel out on Black Friday probably has a department store horror story or two.

However, your shopping experience does not have to be a nightmare. These holiday shopping tips should help you de-stress and be filled with holiday cheer!

1.Make a list! Not a list of naughty and nice that you have to check twice but a list of friends and family and the type of gift you have in mind for them. This will make your shopping trip organized and it will prevent you from spending recklessly.

2. Log onto your favorite websites and try online shopping. By shopping this way, you beat the crowd and do not have to wait in long lines to get the desired gifts you want. You are able to shop online in categories and that saves time rather than having to wander around the store. The best part is you get to shop in the comfort of your own home and you can drink hot chocolate and watch Netflix while doing it!

3. Price Match. Many consumers forget that stores such as Walmart and Target will price match their products with other stores if that store has the same product at a lower price. It never hurts to save a few bucks here or there, so if there is an expensive item you know your best friend cannot live without but it’s a little over budget, check to see if it is less expensive in another store and do not be afraid to price match.

4. Use Coupons. Many stores send out catalogs in the newspapers that show the hottest gifts of the season and there are usually coupons to follow. When shopping online, check for coupon codes to put into use at checkout. Consumers can usually save money on shipping or earn free gifts with the use of coupon codes. Apps such as the KCL app and Paribus can check on what is on sale and help find the best deals.

5. Sign up for email offers. When shopping at your favorite store’s online website, make sure to sign up for the email offers to know what products are going on sale and when. Sometimes you will get 10 percent off your first purchase after signing up!

6. Buy multiple of the same gift. If there are certain gifts that you know all of your friends would like there is no harm in getting the same gift in different colors or if there are different sets. This cuts down time on shopping and you may be able to get a buy-one, get-one-free deal.

7. Look up reviews online. Make sure that you know the gift you want to buy is a quality present so there will be no need to return it. This tip is important because it will save you from the busy return lines after the holidays and from spending unnecessary money.

8. Plan out shopping trips. One day focus on shopping at the mall and then the next day focus on shopping at the stores that are not a part of the mall. This will help organize what presents need to be bought in what store so you are not stuck driving to multiple places in one day.

9. Shop solo. This may sound boring but it can be extremely helpful if you are in a time crunch. Shopping alone allows you to focus only on what you want to buy instead of being convinced to buy things you do not need by friends. This method should ensure there is no impromptu spending.

10. Do not shop on the weekends. To get the most out of your time while shopping, during the week should be your best bet. However, if the weekend is the only free time you have, try going early in the morning or late at night when most of the crowd is at home.

Shopping around the holidays can be a stressful time but with these helpful tips you will be spreading Christmas cheer and singing loud for all to hear!