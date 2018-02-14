LinkedIn the best way to go

Most college students start to panic during their junior year of college. They are close to graduating, and once they graduate from college, it is time to walk into the real world.

Bills start piling up. You apply to multiple jobs but still have no luck.

Fortunately, it is not the end of the the world for you. There is LinkedIn.

You probably heard of LinkedIn before.

Maybe you were having a conversation with a friend or you had to do a project for one of your communication classes and they mentioned it. Maybe you learned about LinkedIn from a friend of a friend who is on the hunt for a new job.

LinkedIn is a way to connect with people all around the world. There are a lot of connections that can be made. Most college students use it but some do not.

According to Forbes, more than 40 million college students or recent graduates are on LinkedIn.

Personally I think not only should college students use it, everyone should start at a young age.

Linkedin is one of the fastest-growing and most popular social media platforms in the world today.

Have you ever questioned yourself about getting closer to your dream job and wondered what steps to take to get to it? Well, you cannot just sit around and wait for it to come to you. I think LinkedIn is the best tool to use to reach these goals because it gives you a guiding path.

The jobs on LinkedIn may look like they may not be what you want. But once anyone signs up and takes a tour around the LinkedIn website, things all make sense. You can apply to anything you like without any worries.

In my opinion, I think LinkedIn is the best way to go for college students. It is the most helpful tool for young adults.

LinkedIn is a faster way for employers to get to know you a little more before you start to work for them. It just gives more detail like a resume.

Most people may not know that LinkedIn was sold to Microsoft Office last year. That should not stop anyone from finding the job that fits for them.

In a Time article, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner explained why he decided to sell the company to Microsoft. Jeff mentions two things that he is primarily guided by when he comes to work everyday: realizing the mission and vision as well as making the culture and values to come to life.

Who would have thought this website would have grown the way it has since its creation on Dec. 28, 2002? It is still as helpful today as it was then.