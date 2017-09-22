LLC life at Cabrini

Cabrini University has much to offer its students and faculty on and around campus. One example is the on-campus living and learning communities, as well as the learning communities. LLCs are themed learning groups of students who share common interests, take classes together, are involved in the same major or are involved in other activities that focus on a theme, such as social justice.

Learning communities are similar shared groups of people but without a shared residence. Some examples of LCs are the Cabrini Cruisers, which is a LC that is for Cabrini students who are commuters. IMPACT is a LLC based around the theme of encouraging students to find personal discovery and to grasp a better understanding of being leaders and how being that leader can impact others in a positive way.

It will also prepare students to become social leaders and teach them to be confident in themselves who can leaders and change the world. Junior Caitlyn Hill, an education major at Cabrini, was involved with the IMPACT LLC for two years on campus.

“It shaped my college experience by allowing me to have friends and people I could trust as soon as I got on campus as a freshman. Being in this LLC made me more confident in the way I speak in public,” Hill said. “Speaking in public and in front of others is a big part of being a leader; we did a lot of public speaking in front of others in my LLC classes which helped me really get over my fear of talking in front of others.”

There are some major benefits to being involved in this program that would not otherwise be an option.

Hill said, “I got to have friends right away, I got to take classes with professors that I wouldn’t have otherwise gotten to take because of my major, got to go on really cool and fun trips and got to experience things I might not have gotten the privilege to experience if I was not a part of this.”

When asked about some possible negatives to being in a LLC, Hill said, “There’s really not that many cons at all. The only issue I ran into with my LLC was sometimes it interfered with some of my required education classes.”

Other LLCs on campus include Master Learners, Academic and Career Exploration, Body Language, Spectacle, Leadership, Honors and so much more.

Lauren Finnegan, a political science major, and Katherine Buckman, a psychology major, were both involved in the Honors LLC on campus.

“It was a really good way to make friends and was great for resources for homework and things like that,” Finnegan commented. “The only drawback is sometimes it felt hard to branch out to other people and make friends outside of the LLC.”

Buckman agreed the LLC program was good for making friends and being able to have a close group of people you trusted.

Buckman said, “The only thing I tell people [is] to be careful of is that since you’re with these people all the time and if there is any drama or issues, it can be hard to get away from and sort of separate yourself from it, but that’s rare.”