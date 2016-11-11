Luxurious king of prussia town center is now open

(Video by LandDesign)

The King of Prussia Town Center is open and running with lots of new shops and restaurants with a luxurious layout.

Restaurants like Fogo de Chao and clothing stores like Nordstrom Rack is just a taste of places you can expect to go to at the new King of Prussia Town Center.

Located right across from Wegmans and the King of Prussia Mall, in the heart of King of Prussia, the town center was a lengthy project to take and complete.

“I wouldn’t say there were difficulties,” leasing agent, Adam Kohler said. “However, a challenge was, given the proximity of our site to the King of Prussia Mall – the mall being a very large, successful and highly regarded shopping destination – many tenants already had a store in the market or, those looking for space in King of Prussia, had a proven option to consider. That said, KoPTC and the mall each offer their own distinctive personalities and experiences and are both great homes for tenants and shoppers alike.”

By going off its leasable space and number of realtors, the King of Prussia Mall is the second largest mall in the United States. Opening a town center right across the street could create some competition. But to try to alleviate this problem, they tried to open up new and different shops that are not available at the mall.

“The King of Prussia Mall is outstanding but the Town Center is outstanding in a different way because it has more of a village concept and it’s extremely walk-able with fun family features and a lot of seating for outdoor diners,” Upper Merion Township supervisor Greg Wak said.

With a mixture of high-end stores and restaurants including an LA Fitness it raises the question, are these stores too expensive for college students?

“I would shop there once in awhile,” sophomore Haley Gruerio said. “Although they are nice stores, as a college student I don’t have a lot of money to spend at pricier stores. I would probably only eat at these types of places for some type of celebration.”

King of Prussia has a population of a little under 20,000 and there are 104 colleges within 50 miles of it. College students are always looking for part time jobs to get through school and the KOP Town Center is an opportunity for just that.

“College students can absolutely benefit because of the significant number of jobs and the wide variety of jobs,” Wak said. “Additionally, the very nice rental apartments in the Village at Valley that are adjacent to the King of Prussia Town Center are a great place to live if a future college graduate is looking for their first apartment.”

Community members are also benefiting from this new town center. Although it is also a place to go shopping and dine out, the KOP Town Center gives a much different vibe than the mall.

“It just reminds me of a small town feel. I grew up in the city with outdoor shopping, the malls came later in my life. So it takes me back to my childhood shopping days,” community member Debbie Simpson said. “It’s so quaint & cozy, has places to shop, dining at several restaurants inside or outside in the evening in front of the waterfall and/ or fireplace. It just feels like home & bringing a community together which is full of diversity.”

The King of Prussia Town Center still has many leases available for shops and restaurants to buy. It was a large but successful project that is now open for the community’s shopping and dining pleasures.