Male birth control: Study changes male contraceptions

Our 21st century’s couture is designed with opinions of different colors.

From beliefs on marriage equality and gender equality, topics of controversy are common, if not expected, among our social media feeds.

It is common to scroll through Twitter or Facebook and come across an opinion with which you agree.

But, it is even more common to find an opinion with which you passionately and whole-heartedly disagree.

A topic growing in rapid popularity is the discern over what individuals do with their bodies. More specially what women do to their bodies.

Call me a “crazy feminist,” but that is just how things are today.

Today, women are seen as sexual beings, but, yet, they are looked down upon when they want to have sex and take charge of their reproductive health.

With this enters the argument and disagreement around birth control and contraceptives for women.

Female birth control was first developed scientifically in the 1950s although its development with natural and herbal elements can be traced to back to ancient times.

In the 1950s, the female oral contraception, coined the name “The Pill,” was developed by Carl Djerassi.

From where birth control for women began to where it is now it is utterly outstanding. Women have power over their bodies and what happens to them.

A free and independent woman can choice when she wants to have children and start a family, all through the power of science. Which, I think, is a beautiful thing.

However, there is a slight issue with this grand development.

In all of the scientific and medical advancements that have been made, in the area of reproductive health and family planning, more often than not, it is the woman’s body that is being altered.

IUDs? They can puncture a uterus.

Pills? They increase the user’s risk of a blood clot…oh and cervical cancer.

While there are number of negatives to female birth control and contraceptives (which I have conveniently highlighted), there are also a plethora of positives.

All I am saying is that maybe it is time for men to have a way to protect their bodies from accidentally impregnating a woman before either party is ready.

I say this is not because I want men to suffer side-effects and tests.

And, I do not say this is not because I “hate men.”

I say this because reproduction and what happens between two people during sex is not just up to the woman.

The responsibility falls on the man too.

When it comes to male birth control, there are essentially three options: pulling out, condoms, and vasectomies/sterilizations. A man’s first two options are highly temporary. And, the latter option is 100 percent permanent. In my opinion, those options are not enough nor are they secure enough.

A recent effort has even been made toward the development of a hormonal-injectable contraception for men.

I think that study is a move in the right direction.

Are there issues with the study? Of course, and there were issues with female contraceptives upon their introduction. But, that study alone has opened a number of doors.

Doors that should not be closed.

They are gateways to not only a great scientific development, but also equality among the genders.

A whole area of education and possibility can be introduced from this study and the studies that are to come.

With this hopeful development I believe a new sense of relief and comfort will fall across the couples who are using the male and female contraceptives in unison.

I do not think women will put the entirety of the responsibility in the man’s lap. Rather, I believe that it will then become a precaution two people are taking together.

A great tool has been created for women to utilize, should the same opportunity not be offered to men?

While birth control, male or female alike, may not be everybody’s cup of tea, it is an aspect of our 21st century lives that has given couples, that has given women, comfort and security. Perhaps it is time that men also live in that same comfort and security.