Mall of America to close on Thanksgiving to give employees time with family

The nation’s largest shopping mall, Mall of America, is closing its doors on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2012 to give their workers time with their families before they reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday for the Black Friday rush.

According to U.S.A Today, Mall of America’s 520 stores have the option to stay open but are likely to close.

Jill Renninger, president of IMS Technology Services, is a Black Friday fanatic. She goes out every year with her daughters to kick off the holiday shopping season. Though she loves Black Friday deals she believes that Thanksgiving is not the time to shop.

“I think Thanksgiving is a family day,” Renninger said. “Opening on Thanksgiving when families should be having dinner is inappropriate.”

The Minnesota-based mall is not the only business closing their doors on Thanksgiving to give their employees a break. Other big retailers include Staples, American Girl, Home Depot, Barnes & Noble and Nordstrom.

Karen Soley, a sales associate at The Children’s Place, has been working on Black Friday for 38 years, this year making 39. The Children’s Place will be open on Thanksgiving evening until midnight and reopen at 6 a.m.

Soley likes that that Mall of America is closing on Thanksgiving because it is bringing back the spirit of the holiday.

“I think it is a wonderful idea,” Soley said. “I feel we are losing the true meaning of Thanksgiving by opening that day. It is a time to spend with family and friends.”

Angelo Ferrarelli, the store manager at Payless Shoes in Philadelphia, views the change positively but noted some negatives in regards to family traditions.

“Some shoppers have set up a tradition of eating early and heading out to the store to take advantage of the sales,” Ferrarelli said, adding that he witnessed this firsthand while working at Walmart. Campers set up lawn chairs in front of the doors all night waiting for them to open at 5 a.m on Black Friday.

In regards to the close positively or negatively impacting sales, the opinions varied. Renninger said that sales will not be affected much because their customers will wait.

“People will stay home with families then go,” Renninger said, adding that customers will wait until they open on Friday morning.

Soley, on the other hand, said that sales may be negatively affected.

“It probably is negatively affecting their business because they won’t be making any money that day to add to their yearly numbers,” Soley said.

According to an article in the Star Tribune, Marshal Cohen, a retail analyst with NPD Group, does not see sales being affected too much due to the closing.

“Opening on Thanksgiving Day does not lift overall sales during the Black Friday weekend. It just spreads out the spending over more days,” Cohen said.

Whether it is negatively affecting sales or not, Mall of America is taking a step in the direction of bringing back the family values associated with the holiday season.

“I applaud Mall of America’s decision, regardless of the motivations. I think all stores should be closed that day,” Ferrarelli said.