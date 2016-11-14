Medical marijuana legalization calls for possible policy change at Cabrini

In the year 2016, Pennsylvania became the 24th state legalizing comprehensive marijuana. It has been proved that this medication can assist with serious health conditions. Any person cannot have access to the medication. There is a list of 17 diagnosed conditions a person has to qualify to receive this medication. Also, medical marijuana cannot be sold for smoking, only in pill, liquid, topical, oil or nebulizer form.

Many families have run out of options for their loved one and feel this is the only way that would help their love one. “It is not a miracle drug but it can give better quality of life,” Luanne Speece, said. In a poll completed by 56 people, 32 percent say this is useful, 23 percent say it’s misused and 45 percent think all marijuana should be legalized. “It is very useful and very helpful for cancer patients,” Susan Fitzgerald, director of student health services said. “It helps them gain their appetite back, which they need.”

It is not very certain that students on campus will be able to use this medication legally. “Once the program has been implemented, Cabrini will review the regulations to make sure that we are in compliance with the law,” Dr. George Stroud, dean of students, said. The government is still working on finalizing the law, but students who are have the correct documentation should be allowed to use the medication once it is finalized.

Students will definitely not be able to use this drug illegally on campus. According to Cabrini’s drug policy, “Cabrini University is concerned with illegal and unauthorized drug use and views it as detrimental to the achievement of institutional and individual goals.” Students who do not follow this policy will either face minimum disciplinary warning or maximum suspension. Many students are aware of these rules but still feel the need to continue their doings.

“It’s too easy to get access to, it’s a trend and everyone is selling it so it’s cheap for anyone to afford” Briana Ramos, sophomore, said.