Meet the Mr. and Miss. Cabrini Pageant Contestants



Video by Emily Rowan and Marissa Roberto

Melissa Matsanka is a senior at Cabrini University and she is majoring in education from Pre-K to fourth grade with a Spanish minor. She is from Newark, Delaware. She loves photography and everything to do with arts and crafts. Her greatest achievement was that she taught English in a foreign country that was 5,000 miles and a 10 hour plane ride away. Two fun facts about Melissa are that she went to Argentina the summer of 2016 and that she loves macaroni and cheese so much that she could eat it for every meal! Her special talent is working with kids and she believes that she was blessed with the ability to work with them for the rest of her life.

Matt Harshberger is a senior history and political science double major with a certificate in Spanish. Matt loves sports. He is a huge Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. Singing and music is a huge part of Matt’s life. Though singing may be his talent for the pageant he put a twist on it that students will have to wait for the pageant to see. Matt sings for mass almost every week and takes part in the theater program at Cabrini. He has learned so much about himself and the world over his four years at Cabrini.

Angelina Miller is from Landenberg, Pennsylvania and she is a sophomore at Cabrini University. She is a digital communications and social media major. Two fun facts about her are that she is part Cherokee and she loves to have breakfast for dinner. Her special talent is she is able to play songs on the piano by ear. Angelina’s hobbies include taking photos, playing piano, exercising, reading, and writing. Her greatest achievement was getting a front page Loquitur story and it was the most read story in online Loquitur history from a freshman and non Journalism student.

Matt Kelan is a sophomore business administration major at Cabrini University. His three interests include music, sports and performing. A fun fact about Matt is that he is “obsessed with fantasy football.” Keelan is representing the Theatre Program and he joined the pageant because he was in his high school’s pageant as a senior and described it as his greatest memory from that time. His greatest accomplishment is overcoming the difficulty of landing an internship and got one as a freshman. He thinks he stands out in the crowd with his humor, but also has the ability to blow them away. A special talent of Matt’s is songwriting and might have a little surprise for the viewers of the pageant. Keelan believes he should be Mr. Cabrini because he considers himself a very fun, outgoing person who could represent this school very well.

Kimberly Pepenella is a junior at Cabrini University studying political science and business with a minor in finance. A few fun facts about Kimberly are that she has traveled to five different European countries and she was a zip line instructor in high school. She is representing Campus Ministry in this pageant. Her greatest accomplishment is bringing a Rotaract chapter to Cabrini as a freshman. Playing the Piano is Kimberly’s talent. She started playing at 7 years-old and continued up until she left for college. She says she will go all out for this competition while continuing to be respectful. Pepenella believe she should be Miss Cabrini because she truly loves Cabrini, choosing this institution has been one of her best decisions in life. Nothing makes her happier than to explain the love she has for the Cabrini community both on campus and off.

Eric Stone is a sophomore digital communications and social media major. He is a part of photo club. He enjoys making people laugh. Eric’s favorite animal is a porcupine and his favorite tree is an oak tree. Eric is very excited to be participating in the pageant because he said it should be a fun opportunity to spend with friends and showcase his hidden talents.

Samantha Murray is a senior history and English double major with a political science and theater minor. She is currently the president of the honors council. Samantha is involved in Cabrini’s theatre program. Samantha said that she had front row seats at the broadway musical, Hamilton this summer and said it was amazing. Her hidden talent, she is really good at singing very loudly in her car and shower when no one is around. She loves everything about Cabrini and feels that it has been her home for the last four years.

Cecelia Heckman is a junior, digital communications and social media major at Cabrini. She has many interests including music, movies, reading Jodi Picoult books, video editing and concerts. One fun fact about Cecelia is that Joe Jonas touched her hand once. She is representing Loquitur Media this year in the pageant and has always had a lot of Cabrini spirit and cannot wait to show it off on the stage. Heckman explained her greatest accomplishment as being selected as the “Editor and Chief” of the school’s campus media, Loquitur. Cecelia is a left-handed, competitive, double-jointed person with a “go hard or go home” attitude that she will bring in hopes of becoming Miss Cabrini. Cabrini has made a really incredible impact on Cecelia’s life and she believes she shows what it means to be a proud Cabrini student in all of the different activities she is involved in.

Jack Dunleavy is from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and he is a junior at Cabrini University. He is double majoring in English and secondary education. He has a special talent that he will be revealing at the actual pageant! Jack likes to read, cook, go outside, and listen to music. Two fun facts about him are that in his spare time, he is a DJ for parties and weddings and he was voted “Most Chivalrous” by his senior class in high school. His greatest achievement is passing all of his Basic Skills tests in order to become a certified teacher in Pennsylvania.

Rebecca Healy is a senior at Cabrini University and she is from Burlington, New Jersey. She is double majoring in elementary and special education with a math minor. Her special talent is helping people and making them smile. Two fun facts about her are that she meant Dan and Shay, who are a country duo, and she has a collection of t-shirts from every concert she has ever been to. Rebecca’s greatest achievement was being accepted into the Cabrini Honor’s Program. Her hobbies include attempting crafts that are found on Pinterest and going to concerts with her best friend.

Kristina Giles is a senior international business major with a Spanish minor. She loves to do paddle board yoga and has a one-eyed dog named Baxter. She is fun and outgoing and embodies everything about Cabrini. She won’t give away any hidden talents but wants everyone to come out to the pageant and see what she has in store.

Chris Fonte is a junior at Cabrini University studying communication. Chris has wanted to be a part of the pageant since he was a freshman and explains it as a goal of his. He is representing the club roller hockey team at Cabrini. His greatest accomplishment to date is bringing the PCRHL cup back to Cabrini for two straight seasons. A little about Chris is that he is very outgoing and will talk to anyone. He preferred to keep his talent a secret until the pageant. In regards of commitment to this pageant, Chris will be going all out and is in it to win it. When asked why he should be Mr. Cabrini, Chris said, “Everybody knows who I am. I do so much for this school.”