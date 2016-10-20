Men’s golf finishes second in the Eastern University Fall Inviational

The Cabrini golf team played right across the street at St. Davids Golf Club in the Eastern University Fall invitational last Tuesday.

Cabrini men’s team came in second place only 11 strokes behind Rutgers-Camden with a team score of 294. In individual play senior Joe Myers and sophomore David Gall were tied for fifth out of 34 golfers finishing with a +2 on a par 70 course. Junior Clay Anders finished also recorded a top 10 finish coming in ninth finishing +4.

Senior Dan Gentilucci came in 12th place with 76 and Freshman Mitchell Garrison came in 31st with an 82.

On the women’s side junior Megan Savage finished with a 99 on the par 70 course which tied her for 31st. Freshman Caitlin Bullock scored a round of 107 putting her in 37th place. Freshman Megan Bomalaski tied for 44th while shooting a 119. Rutgers-Camden took the top two individual spots as Stevenson captured the team title.

The Cavaliers will finish up their fall season next Tuesday at LedgeRock Gold Club in Mohnton, P.A. in the Alvernia University Fall Invitational. Tee time is scheduled for 12 noon.