Men’s lacrosse upsets number 1 Salisbury in overtime thriller

The Cabrini men’s lacrosse team came out victorious in an incredible upset over undefeated Salisbury. The Salisbury Sea Gulls were ranked number one in the Division III USILA polls, the Cavs were ranked 14.

The game took place at Edith Robb Dixon field on April 14, and as the sun set, the Cavs scored an 11-10 overtime win.

After trailing for a majority of the game, the blue and white had an answer for every Salisbury momentum.

The game opened with 12 scoreless minutes until Salisbury’s Garrett Reynolds broke the tie. But two quick Cavalier goals from sophomore classmates Jordan Krug and Sean Wagner put the Cavs on top going into the second quarter.

Salisbury’s offense went to work in the second quarter pouring in five straight goals to take a four goal lead. But Cabrini would not go away. Another goal from Krug and one from freshman Jake Klein cut the deficit to two going into the half.

After trading goals in the third the game entered the final frame at 7-6. Two goals for Salisbury to open the fourth seemed to have Sea Gulls in control of the game.

But two penalties, including a three minute, non-releasable cross check that resulted in the ejection of Sea Gull defender Aaron Leeds, was the opening the Cavs needed.

Four unanswered goals swung the game Cabrini’s way making the scoreline 10-9 with just under four minutes left to play.

A costly turnover by freshman goalkeeper Matt Nestler, who had a fantastic game with 13 saves, allowed Salisbury’s Carson Kalama to tie the ballgame at 10 with 35 seconds to go. The tie remained, and it was time for some extra lacrosse.

Salisbury won the opening face-off of the overtime period, beating junior Riley Michaels, who was otherwise dominant going 7-11 from the face-off spot.

After a short possession and a huge save from Nestler, the Cavs took over. Coach Steve Colfer, seeing the opportunity in front of him, called for a time out.

The blue and white offense went to work and got a great shot opportunity from sophomore Timmy Brooks that went just wide.

Klein picked the ball up and went to work. Undersized against Salisbury 6’5” junior defender Will Nowesnick, Klein dodged to the top-side of the goal and spun back underneath Nowesnick and beat Sea Gull keep Colin Reymann to top the nation’s best team 11-10 in overtime.

The victory puts the Cavs at 9-3 going into the home stretch of the season. They will take on Marywood in conference action on Tuesday, April 18, before welcoming Stevenson University for another tough battle on Friday, April 21.