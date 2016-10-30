Men’s soccer alumni game; Cabrini players kick it again

Cabrini University has united with their alumni once again, but this time for a friendly match. On Saturday, Oct. 29, alumni that spent time on Cabrini’s men’s soccer team got to catch up with old friends and play they game they love. The alumni game is an annual event here at Cabrini.

Prior to the game starting up Andrew Welsh, 2016 Cabrini alumnus, was ecstatic to be in the presence of old classmates and teammates. This was Welsh’s second alumni game that he has played in, but his first as an official alumnus of the college. Welsh’s mindset was to just have a great time and catch up with his friends. Going into the alumni game, Welsh’s game-plan, in a joking manner, was to “attack the older guys.”

John Verde, assistant director for alumni engagement, was one of the many staff members to make this wonderful event occur. Verde began to say his expectations for the alumni event was to “bring out as many alumni as possible and making sure they enjoy themselves and also having engagements with current students as well.” Alumni engagement collaborated with the department of athletics to make this event run smoothly with everyone knowing the date, time and location the game will be held at. Verde believes since the time he was a student at Cabrini (2003) the sports programs have grown. Sports have been added and the Dixon center has been expanded.

Ryan Juring was one alumnus that participated in the game. Juring was a center for the Cabrini men’s soccer team back in 2013.

“They have been doing a great job maintaining the sports programs,” Juring said. “[Rob] Dallas has done a great job bringing in recruits, which is making Cabrini a powerhouse in their division.”

Juring finished off by speaking about what has Cabrini University implanted in him personally.

“My leadership skills have come from my time at Cabrini through playing a sport here. It has sharpened that tool I still use till this very day.”