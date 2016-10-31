Men’s soccer: Cabrini seizes senior day victory from Keystone College

Cabrini University took home a win on Saturday, Oct. 29th, the day which happened to be their senior day. Cabrini was up against Keystone College, and in a game that had CSAC implications, defeated the Keystone College Giants 2-0. With the win, the Cavaliers have finished third in the CSAC standings and will have their first CSAC tournament game at their home field. Cabrini wraps up the regular season with a record of 10-6-1, 7-2 in conference play, and on a three game win streak.

“Coming into the game, I wanted to make sure business was taken care of. This game was a conference game, so it was a very important game.” head coach Rob Dallas said.

The Cavaliers are looking to repeat as CSAC champions, a feat that the 2015 team was able to accomplish after going 15-3-3 in the regular season. Since 1993, Cabrini has been CSAC champions nine times. Coach Rob Dallas believes there are still improvements needed to be made heading into the tournament.

“I think one thing every person can probably work on is possession of the ball. They need to make sure when they have possession of that ball, they know all of the next moves with it. They need to own that ball. With playoffs coming up soon, we’re going to work extra hard on areas that need improvement, and hope for the best,” Dallas said.

Cabrini finished the game with 12 shots compared to Keystone’s 7. The Cavaliers and Giants went score-less in the first half, with the Cavaliers holding Keystone to two shots in the half. Cabrini had seven corner kicks on the game with six of them coming in the first half. The Giants finished with three for the game. With 18 minutes played in the second half, senior forward Bobby Kane scored his seventh goal of the season from a fellow senior forward John Underwood assist. It was Kane’s 15th point of the season and Underwood’s fourth assist which left him with eight points to finish the regular season.

At the 71:49 point of the game, AJ Bishop, senior midfield, scored from an assist by freshman midfield Christopher Araujo. Bishop led the CSAC conference in goals this year with 14, and points with 34. The last was the one that secured the third seed in the CSAC tournament for the Cavaliers.

“We have a guaranteed seed, and we need to make sure we get the best one before playoffs. Having momentum in the playoffs is something that hopefully we all have, and all master,” Bishop said.

Senior goalie C.J. Serratore played the full 90 minutes and finished the game with four saves to leave his total at 58 for the year. Serratore ends the regular season sixth in the CSAC’s in saves and first in shutouts per game. Bishop finished sixth in CSAC’s in shots with 53 while Kane finished eighth with 52. Junior midfielder Ben Roda stands third in the conference with eight assists on the year, while Bishop tied for fifth with six assists.

Cabrini will now go on to face Gwynedd Mercy, Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Edith Robb Dixon Field. The Cavaliers won the match-up during the regular season, 1-0, back on Oct. 8.

“We all have to make sure we are always constantly moving throughout the game, and putting 100% in all the time. I think we all need to practice on our possession of the ball, and make sure we are behind it at all times.”