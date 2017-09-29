Miss Texas trumps interview portion of Miss America pageant

The questions asked in this years Miss America pageant have sparked quite a controversy. Each year, pageant contestants are asked a series of difficult, thought-provoking and political questions to answer in front of millions of viewers. It is their job to give an answer that is relevant and knowledgeable within seconds in hopes of impressing the judges, along with America.

On Sunday, September 10, the 2018 Miss America pageant aired on ABC. Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, won the competition and was crowned the 2018 Miss America. Millions of Americans tuned in to watch the pageant unfold and many were surprised by the question and answer portion of the pageant.

Miss North Dakota may have won the crown but it is fourth runner-up Miss Texas who has been in the spotlight following her response in the question and answer portion.

Margana Woods, also known as Miss Texas in this year’s pageant, was asked the following question by judge Jess Cagle: “Last month a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the KKK in Charlottesville turned violent and a counter-protester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Were there? Tell me yes or no, and explain.”

Woods answered, “I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact and making sure all American feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

I was pleased by Miss Texas’s answer when I heard her response. Not many people were willing to call the horrific events that happened in Charlottesville a “terrorist attack,” but Woods responded with integrity and honesty.

I fully agree with her in regards to how President Trump should have made a statement commenting on the demonstrations in Charlottesville earlier within the timeline of events and should have not downplayed the hatred and cruelty that was being spread.

I have never been very consumed by the world of pageantry or the Miss America pageants. I can truthfully say that after reviewing this year’s Miss America pageant, I have realized that there is more to the contestants than just big hair and lots of makeup.

Hearing the responses from the contestants to the questions they were asked proved that they have an understanding of the current events occurring in our world and are not just living in their own material world.