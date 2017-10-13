Morning or night showers: the great debate

A shower’s purpose is pretty basic. You take one so that you are clean and do not smell bad. So why is there so much debate about them? It’s an often-asked question: which is better: morning showers or night showers?

Both have their benefits, so it is really down to preference.

Night showers are said to help people sleep. According to Gunma University, bathing before going to sleep helps regulate body temperature, therefore making it easier to sleep.

It also is one less thing to add to your morning routine, which can mean to more sleep.

Night showering seems to lead to better sleep all around.

Also, according to the National Sleep Foundation, showering at night— or at least making sure you wash your face— leads to better skin. Because it prevents dirtiness from throughout the day ending up in bed, showering at night leads to cleaner sheets and therefore less laundry.

Morning showers have their upsides as well. It is often said that showering in the morning allows people to feel more awake.

Studies have also shown that showers can spark creativity. This is due to an incubation effect and can take place when showering at any time, but is especially effective in the morning. If someone showers in the morning, their creativity will be sparked for the whole day.

In addition to these benefits, showering in the morning is said to decrease stress, increase immunity and relax muscles.

But then there is the issue of hair. If you have a lot of hair and take a shower in the morning, you need to either have time to dry it, leave it wet or just not wash your hair. If you shower at night and wash your hair, it will be dry by the time you wake up but could be oily or tangled. The shower debate goes both ways no matter what subject you focus on.

Some people prefer a specific shower time and will stand by it. Others do not really care at all. The rest fall somewhere in between.

I am normally a morning shower type of person. It wakes me up. It is convenient because my roommates like to shower at night.

In the event that I want my hair to look nice and do not feel like waking up early, I will shower at night. It is not that big of a deal. I am flexible. I feel like most people are probably the same way.