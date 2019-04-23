Must listen: Juice WRLD drops new album ‘Death Race for Love’

A few weeks ago, Juice Wrld one of the most popular new rap artists, dropped a new album called “Death Race for Love,” his second album.

According to the NY Times, his album hit number one album on the billboard yesterday.

On Spotify, Juice WRLD is currently ranked 47 in the world and continues to grow.

Juice WRLD has sold over 165,000 album sales in the United States last week, including 176 million streams and 43,000 copies sold as a full album.

Juice WRLD currently has six of his songs from the album in the top 100. The six songs are “Robbery” (ranked 27), “Hear Me Calling” (ranked 38), “Empty” (ranked 41), “Fast” (ranked 47), “Maze” (ranked 65) and “Flaws and Sins” (ranked 91).

Is Juice WRLD popular on campus?

“The three songs that I keep on repeat are ‘Empty,’ ‘Robbery’ and the third one is ‘Hear Me Calling,'” Noel F, junior psychology and minor in biology, said. “I think his style is very different, his voice is very distinct and I think he puts a lot of his own spins to his songs.”

“I like him because he is different, as a rapper. He grasps feelings in a way that other rappers are not accustomed to,” Alison Marshall, junior biology major, said. “I also like his background music as well he talks about depression in an upbeat way.”

Juice Wrld’s music has been blowing up for over a year now. His first album Goodbye and Good Riddance still has a song in the top 100 called “Lucid Dreams.”

His message in his second Album is very similar to his first album.

He talks about mental health topics that humans face everyday. He also talks about his own personal flaws and sins with his own personal life, drugs and relationships. His music inspires the younger generations.

Some important lyrics to look at

Some quotes of his album that express this common theme are in his song “Maze.” He talks about how his own struggle with drugs and how in order to, he tried to make himself better and he stopped spending money on drugs.

“Maze” “I took my demons into the bank of life and I made the biggest deposit Without drugs, I’m losing my logic, These pills and my Pro Tools still got logic.”

-Maze Juice WRLD

Another example is in his song “Flaws and Sins” where he talks about love in a relationship.

“I’m the lightning, you’re the thunder, there’s a difference ‘tween, ‘I need you,’ and, ‘I want you, girl, I need you.”

-Flaws and Sins Juice WRLD

Love is a trait humans possess but as great as a love can be it can also hurt us so it is a constant battle between wanting someone and needing someone in a relationship that Juice Wrld tries to connect in this song.

Where can I listen to his album?

Juice Wrld is everywhere on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play. All you have to do is search “Juice Wrld” on any of those platforms.