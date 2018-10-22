My Internship at ABC: the journey from a regular employee to intern

The Internship all started with a phone call

In the summer of 2018, I was working two summer jobs as a counselor and a sales associate.

I got a phone call. “Josh you have been nominated as a finalist for our programming internship for the fall,” Aunyea Bailey, an ABC employee said.

Fast forward to interview day, there were nine other finalists and I sat in front of the employees who are looking for interns. We had to explain to them in less then two minutes what makes us stand out.

As each finalists spoke, the more nervous I felt then finally it was my turn. I gave my speech and told them my life story. I felt confident that I would get the internship, but felt like I was missing the experience the other interns had.

Then came the news, “Congratulations Josh. You have been accepted for our internship program,” Bailey said.

I felt a sudden urge of excitement and unbelief.

The History of ABC

For those who do not know what ABC is, 6 ABC is one of the biggest stations around the world. In fact, 6 ABC Philadelphia is the most watched news station in the Philadelphia area.

Before 6 ABC, WFIL-TV started out carrying programming.The station first signed on the air on September 10, 1947, as WFIL-TV; it is Philadelphia’s second-oldest television station.

It was originally owned by Triangle Publications, publishers of the Philadelphia Inquirer and owners of WFIL radio (560 AM, and 102.1 FM).

ABC Philadelphia was created in 1971 because, ABC Inc. purchased “Channel 6.” So, originally called WFIL-TV, “Channel 6” had to change it’s name to WPVI-TV (the “P” for Philadelphia and the “VI” for 6).

In 1996 Disney purchased channel 6 so now ABC Philadelphia is owned by Disney.

What I do at 6 ABC

As a programming intern at ABC, I learn the three components of a media show, pre-production, production and post production. The show I am interning for is High School Huddle, which airs every Friday at 11:30 p.m. The show covers all of the high school football games that happened on Friday night, in the Delco area.

For example, this Tuesday, I was responsible for calling high schools to confirm their football game on Friday night. I also had to transcribe interviews that the show makes before Friday. The phone calls are all a part of the pre-production phase of a show. The transcribing is the post-production aspect of a show.

Besides the pre production, during the production phase, I go to either one football game with a camera man and a co-worker, or got to three games with just a camera man.

If I go to one football game that is called the “game of the week.” At game of the week I watch the whole game and write down all the stats and highlights that happened at the game.

If I go to three games, it’s called highlights. Highlights means that I just go to three games and look for a turnover or a touchdown and leave for the next game.

Both Highlights and the Game of the Week all have to be done and completed before show time.

Other Responsibilities I have at 6 ABC

Besides covering High School Huddle, I also run some events that 6 ABC creates. Last Thursday, another intern and I helped my supervisor with a Puerto Rican hurricane victims event. The producer, is running a show called Philly Proud.

I gave out prizes and helped set up and clean up the event. The producers and camera men have all been people I am learning from and that is how it is supposed to be at an internship.

What is the main purpose of an internship?

Regardless if the internship is paid or not, the purpose is to gain knowledge and add your experience to your resume. Internships are supposed to give the intern a hands on experience that the schools do not teach.

I can say that ABC is an internship that has taught me a lot that my university can not teach me. So, ask yourself the question, “Am I learning from this internship?” as you complete your internship.