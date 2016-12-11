National Voter Registration Day encourages citizens across the United States to register to vote

National Voter Registration Day is a day that allows citizens of the United States to register to vote so they do not miss out on voting in the upcoming presidential election. This event takes place the fourth Tuesday of Sept. decided by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Each year, thousands of citizens register to vote on National Voter Registration Day. Volunteers gather together to spread awareness and give citizens ample opportunities to make sure citizens register to vote by the deadline.

Many citizens, especially those who are voting for the first time, are unaware of the details associated with elections or are unaware of the candidate’s stances on global issues. It is the volunteer’s job to educate these citizens and persuade them to register to vote.

In 2008, six million Americans did not vote because they missed a registration deadline or did not know how to register. In the 2012 presidential election, 93 million registered voters did not participate in the election.

“I am registered to vote. I think it is important for students to vote because we should exercise our right and because this candidate will be the leader of our country for the next four years,” Taylor McColgan, sophomore psychology major said.

For many millennials this is the first presidential election they will be able to participate in. Many feel strongly about the candidates running, are eager to go to the polls in Nov. and place their votes.

“I wanted to register to vote so that I was able to voice my opinion in the upcoming election. I think it is very important that college students register to vote,” Francesca DiGregorio, junior psychology major said.

The Wolfington Center at Cabrini University can also help students who are not registered to vote. Register before the upcoming election. In Pennsylvania, the registration deadline is Oct. 11, 2016.

If a student is from out of state but still wishes to vote in the election, they may request an absentee ballot. An absentee ballot allows citizens to vote if they are unable to make it to their assigned polling location on election day. The ballot will be mailed to those who requested absentee ballots and must be sent in before the election, for Pennsylvania the ballots must be returned by Nov. 4.

For those interested, voter registration forms are located on the third floor of Founders Hall outside of the Wolfington Center.

“Our say matters, not just older adults. There are several issues that concern our rights and well-being also,” DiGregorio said.