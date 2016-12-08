Never stress over what you can not control

Being in college in general can be very stressful, and on top of students having jobs and busy personal lives, life can often get very hectic. Stress is a huge factor that happens to many students in school when they have too much on their plate. It is normal to get stressed out, which can sometimes be a good thing because it means that you really care about whatever it is that is on your mind. College is a very big part of your life, and no matter what, you will stress out at some point during it. Whenever I have a very big workload of homework, I always take time to plan out when I am going to do each assignment. Planning things a head of time is something I really like to do because it helps me become less stressed out.

Senior marketing major Kate Kelly says that whenever she is stressed, she either tries to take a nap, or goes on a walk to clear her head. Overthinking will cause you more stress, so at the point where you have too much in your head, you really need to try and clear it so your brain does not become overwhelmed. She also says that exercising sometimes will help her calm herself down if she is stressed. Stress can sometimes make you angry and irritated, so going to the gym and working out very hard can sometimes relieve some of the built up emotions you feel in yourself.

Another way to get stress off your mind is joining an activity, club, or maybe even a sport at school, to get your mind off it. Anything that you can do to get your mind off of whatever is going on in your head, you need to do it to help relieve it. Talking to someone about your problems or things you need to get done can most of the time always be a good thing. Even if they can’t do anything about the situation or help out, just having someone to listen to and get your thoughts out, always feels a little better once it’s off your chest.

Cabrini University’s counseling department is an outlet where students can simply go and discuss different matters. Friends, family members, and a lot of professors are always around to listen also. If your stress is caused over certain classes, don’t be shy to go to your professor and ask for some help, or maybe even an extension on an assignment when truly necessary. Everyone know what it is like to be stressed out and have a lot going on, so most people are very understanding of that. No problem is ever insignificant. Stress is something that will happen to everyone at some point in their life, and will probably happen multiple times. Kelly said, “Stress is not a bad thing, but you do need to learn how to cope with it at times.”