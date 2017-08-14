New Jersey state functions shut down for 4 days this summer

On Friday, June 30, New Jersey governor Chris Christie signed an order to shut down most state government functions. The governor shut down state government functions because he and the New Jersey legislature could not agree on a new state budget. New Jersey had not been in a state shutdown since July of 2006 and this shut down left people with mixed emotions.

During the four-day shutdown, many citizens felt inconvenienced. New Jersey tourists had to cancel beach trips to state beaches. New Jersey residents were unable to complete simple tasks, like renewing their licenses.

While not all citizens felt personally inconvenienced, many still experienced puzzlement. When Governor Christie announced the shutdown, people were confused on why he did it.

South Jersey resident Tom Kincaid said of Christie’s order, “We were not inconvenienced by the shutdown, but we do not understand how a government can tell a private organization what to do with their money.”

Others were upset that the beaches and state parks were shut down.

Samantha Bramante said, “I was upset when I found out Chris Christie shut down the beaches up in North Jersey and then was caught laying out on one!” People were especially upset that it was the weekend of Independence Day.

Emiliano Alquezada said, “During the shutdown, one of my favorite spots to go to was closed. I love to lay out and go for runs at Parvins State Park.”

During the summer, people use Parvins State park as a campground for vacations. Others use it as a fun day trip to either lay out or go in the lake. People also use the trails to go for a run or go on a nature walk. But this holiday, the park was not an option.

The state shutdown went on for four days, until the governor and legislature finally came up with an agreement. Governor Chris Christie announced on July 3 that the shutdown would end on Tuesday, July 4. For the people who were inconvenienced by the beach shutdowns, they at least got to enjoy it on Independence Day.

Though the majority of the people of New Jersey felt upset, inconvenienced or confused about the shutdown, resident Harold Anderson was one of the citizens who was unaffected by the order.

Anderson said, “I didn’t even notice the state was shut down.”