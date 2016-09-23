New professor hopes to honor beloved Dunbar by preserving his vision

Dr. Emily Basile is a new face here around campus and was officially hired as an employee on Aug. 15, 2016.

Basile is working in the science department and is taking the place of the beloved professor, Dr. David Dunbar.

“I do not think there is any one person who would be able to take the place of Dr. Dunbar. I did not have the fortune of meeting him but from what I heard he was an amazing professor and mentor at Cabrini,” Basile said

Basile enjoys science very much and has a strong passion for it.

She applied for the job at Cabrini because the opportunity for her was great. She wanted to work at a smaller liberal arts university and wanted to teach science.

Before she came to Cabrini, she worked at Peirce College in Philadelphia. There, she taught different science courses in the general education department.

For Cabrini’s science department, she teaches BIO 100 Intro to Biology, BIO 211 Watershed Ecology and BIO 348 Ecology. Once the Spring rolls around, she will also be teaching BIO 102 Biological Sciences II.

Watershed Ecology was a course taught by Dunbar. Basile will try to preserve some of his vision for the course but also wants to make her own new legacy here at Cabrini.

She met many of Dunbar’s old students, who had nothing but kind things to say about him and his classes. Basile wishes she could have gotten the chance to meet Dunbar or worked with him but she is very excited about taking on this new journey.

Basile hopes to bring some fresh insight and strategies to working with students who might not find themselves quite prepared for college level science courses. She has gained a lot of experience with that over at Pierce College.

She understands the tough process of transitioning from high school to college and wants to be here for all of her students and help them out to the best of her ability.

Basile wants to help everyone appreciate science a little more and show them that it can be really fun!

So far, she loves Cabrini and is happy she got hired.

“I love the entire community that is Cabrini. I have been welcomed arms wide open from the other faculty and staff, and all of the students are just amazing,” Basile said.