New School Spirit Store to Open in the Dixon Center

Anticipation and excitement builds around the opening of a brand new spirit store on campus where students will be able to buy Cabrini merchandise outside of the typical bookstore fashion. It is expected to open in the Dixon Center at some point in the next couple of weeks.

“The new spirit store is located in the Dixon Center and will be an extension of the bookstore and the Blue and White online store,” David Howell, sports information director at Cabrini, said.

“The spirit store will give fans, students, alums and others the opportunity to purchase gear when they are here for games or other events, especially during times when the bookstore may not be open. The company that manages the online store is affiliated with Follett, who runs the bookstore, so all three will have the same products with the majority of the products available online only,” Howell said.

When asked how the new spirit store would differ from the already popular Cabrini bookstore, Howell said, “Each will have products that are available on the website, but due to space, everything will not be available for purchase in the bookstore or the spirit store. You would have to speak to the bookstore to get the exact products that will be offered at each location.”

Orlin Jespersen, the associate director of athletics, recreation and community engagement, said that the spirit store would not exclusively be marketed toward athletes, but to anyone looking to buy Cabrini merchandise.

“The online store and space in the Dixon Center are open to anyone interested in buying Cabrini Athletics apparel: students, faculty, staff, friends, community, etc.,” Jespersen said. “The store will be open during select athletic events, but anyone interested in purchasing gear is welcome to visit the online store at any time, though.”

Various students expressed their excitement about the arrival of the new store.

“I’m very excited for the new bookstore to open because I think it’ll have more of a variety than our actual Cavalier bookstore has,” junior Marissa Alpaugh said. “It will be nice to have more options such as short sleeves, long sleeves and more team gear as well.”

Another member of the junior class, Diego Ramirez, also expressed his enthusiasm about the new store. “I’m excited to see what it has to offer because I think we need an area that’s dedicated to just athletics and school spirit of Cabrini,” Ramirez said.

With these high expectations and more, Cabrini students, as well as non-Cabrini students, will have their fill of school gear once the spirit store makes its grand opening.