Residence Life welcomes new member to their team

Tatiana Baker is a new member of our Cabrini team!

Baker recently just joined a position, working for Residence Life this year.

Residence Life is the place to go for information or problems having to do with your housing on or off campus. Baker takes care of housing problems, any other related incidents, problems with parties, sexual assault cases and more.

Baker just recently graduated from Millersville University and thought that coming to Cabrini would be a great experience for her. At Millersville, she was a summer assistant, orientation manager and a ticket window agent. She also helped out with many different events held there and she would even help out in the dining services there as well.



Baker is in grad school right now at West Chester University. She heard about the job opening here for Residence Life and said she automatically applied for it because she knew that this was something she was interested in doing. Baker

Since she is new to campus, she hopes to meet and build new relationships with people. She wants to be able to connect with everyone and let them know that she is always here if they ever need her. She is one of the younger employees in Residence Life and hopes to get along well with everyone and help to resolve any issues or concerns.

Baker likes this job because it so different from what she is used to. When she was at Millersville, she was working on all different types of events and meeting all kinds of people, but she didn’t help out others like she is doing now. The perspectives and the environments between the two schools are very different from each other and she is very excited to be here at Cabrini, learning and helping students.