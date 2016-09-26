Now is the time for millennials to control the vote

In less than two months, the United States will have a new president. This president will determine life both in and even out of the United States for the next four years. This president will be the one who affects the retirement of the baby boomers generation, job stability of generation x and, for millennials, the ability to get a job out of college.

For many years, the largest generation of eligible voters has been the baby boomers. Now, for the first time, millennials have an almost equal amount of eligible voters, with each generation containing about 31 percent of the eligible population.

As more millennials become of age to vote and the number of baby boomers continues to decline, millennials will soon hold the vast majority of power in elections. Yet, why is it such a common claim of this generation that their voice cannot be heard?

According to Pew Research Center, in the 2008 presidential election only half of all eligible millennials cast a vote. In 2012, this number decreased to 46 percent. Millennials, how can your voice be heard if you do not go say anything?

This number decreases even more greatly in looking at federal elections. The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement reported that for the 2014 federal election, less than 20 percent of the youth voters (ages 18 to 29) cast a vote, ranking it the worst youth voter turnout to date.

There is no excuse not to vote.

Not feeling that you are knowledgeable enough to cast an educated vote? Take ten minutes a day and read some of the policies of each candidate until you feel more comfortable.

Not registered to vote? Easy. You can register online within five minutes.

Not in your home state during the time of the election? Absentee ballots are available and have been made easy to use for anyone who will not be able to physically get to a voting booth.

This year, on Nov. 8 especially, it is time for millennials to make their voice heard. Millennials have the power to control the vote, the only thing stopping them now is actually voting.