Now it is time to trust the process

The Philadelphia 76ers’ future is bright and finally here

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the laughing stock of the NBA the past few seasons. To put how bad they have been in a different perspective, in a three season span from 2013-2016,the team won a total of 47 games combined.

Last season alone, there were 10 teams that surpassed that total in an 82 game stretch. However, there was a process behind all the tanking of the Philadelphia team.

The 76ers traded their superstar player, Jrue Holiday, for Nerlens Noel, who just tore his ACL in college. Noel was a projected top 10 pick, but an ACL tear is an injury that can end a player’s career.

The 76ers continued to draft injured, young talent, so the following year, they could have another high draft pick.

Joel Embiid, the third pick in the 2014 draft, had back and foot issues all throughout his freshman season at Kansas. Embiid ultimately missed the first two seasons of his young NBA career due to a broken foot.

Dario Saric, the 11th pick in the 2014 draft, played overseas in Europe to gain experience for two years.

Ben Simmons, the #1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, missed his rookie season due to a broken foot he sustained in practice.

This was the process.

The 76ers were the most hated team during these years for the process by the fans, other NBA players and other NBA coaches and team officials.

Jeanie Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers owner, said that tanking is “unforgivable.” The 76ers knew they would be the most hated team in the league by stocking up on young talent and they were completely at ease with it.

The process was well worth the wait. The process has given this team two top-10 players in the league and they are only the ages of 23 and 21. The process has given the fans of Philadelphia something to cheer and hope for the future.

Sam Hinkie was the mastermind behind this process, as he was the general manager that devised this plan. The time for tanking has come to an end as the 76ers are in prime position to make a playoff push.

The 76ers finally have an identity to their team with some personality. Embiid is very good at trash talking and getting into the heads of the opponent. The team is also filled with the identity of grit and grind, as two of the main players were both undrafted free agents out of college.

TJ McConnell and Robert Covington were both long shots to make an NBA roster, but both are crucial pieces of the main core of this young team.

Now that the 76ers are a talented team through tanking and an intriguing landing spot for free agents, no one in the league wants to see them win.

The 76ers are in prime position to create a budding dynasty and make a reason for these fans to have that passion in their basketball team as they once did when Allen Iverson played.

Now it is time for everyone to trust the process.