October is named bullying prevention month

Bullying is a big topic in the United States, especially cyberbullying. The question really is, what is there being done to put a stop to it? Bullying is linked to causing depression, anxiety and or suicide in teens. Most bullying happens in school and or online through social media outlets such as Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On Oct. 15, 2018, people who advocate for bullying prevention gathered at the state capitol in Harrisburg, PA to take a stand for students and young people who are bullied every day. Students, teachers, parents, law enforcement, legislators and community partners protested to support the bullying prevention efforts.

20.8 percent of students reported their experience with bullying. 21 percent of students between the ages 12-18 reported being bullied during the school year.

Cyberbullying is the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending messages of an intimidating or threatening nature. Bullying is when one intimidates one to do what he or she says.

Cyberbullying includes social media sites, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, and gaming that is web, console or computer-based. 72 percent of teens play video games to socialize during the games, but it can be another place where cyberbullying occurs.

Many may not believe it, but bullying, especially cyberbullying, takes place on college campuses. Cyberbullying increases in college since it can revolve around gossip and rumors, sexual bullying and slut shaming. Some girls will use cyberbullying to make their claim on boys, but it doesn’t only happen with girls. Boys mostly resort to cyberbullying to humiliate and or to get revenge after being dumped.

Payton Green, senior exercise science and health promotion major, said, “I think bullying with girls is worse than guys because they can take things to the next level.”

Being in college, many people think bullying can go completely away, but it still lingers we just don’t see it happening as much as we did in middle school and high school. Jared Irwin, senior business management major, said, “Bullying and cyberbullying is bigger in high school and middle school, but it can still happen on college campuses.”

Stopbullying.gov has resources with information about cyberbullying and bullying. On the website it includes a preventions tab and a resource tab to provide information with laws and facts with bullying. It also provides warning signs for bullying and the effects of bullying.

Bullying is an awful thing to go through and no child, teen or adult should be victims of bullying.

If you are a victim of bullying contact 1-800-273-TALK (8255) This hotline is offered to talk about the signs and effects of bullying, how to report bullies, how to talk about bullies and offers a 24 hour help hotline.