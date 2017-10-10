Omicron Delta Kappa co-president involved on campus

Cabrini senior Jack Dunleavy has left his mark on Cabrini community ever since he first started as a freshman. Dunleavy is an English and secondary education major as well as an honors student who is involved in many on-campus activities.

Dunleavy has been an orientation leader for two years and was this year’s orientation coordinator. He is a member of the Black Student Union, a Master Learner for the Honors Program and co-president of Omicron Delta Kappa, the leadership honors society, along with his best friend since middle school, Treci Butler.

Butler was not surprised that Dunleavy took up so many leadership positions since he had no idea who else could have done such a thorough job.

“Jack has always been able to execute, which is a necessary quality in a leader,” Butler said. “He is a great speaker but his actions put his words to shame.”

What influenced Dunleavy’s decision to come to Cabrini was the small school atmosphere.

“It was conducive to a good learning environment and a good family environment,” he said. Dunleavy also liked the professors claiming that they cared about him beyond just his academic work.

Dunleavy chose his double major because he enjoys working with kids and learning about books and poetry.

By combining the two, it allowed him to “take the best of both of these worlds and put them together in his future career as a secondary education teacher,” Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy has also had the privilege of being First Year Experience’s nominee for the 2016 Mr. and Ms. Cabrini Pageant. Despite not winning last year, Dunleavy was still honored to have been nominated.

“I thought it was a fun way to connect with the student body,” he said.

Butler was extremely proud of Dunleavy’s nomination. Butler said that in a way, Dunleavy being nominated was as if Butler himself was selected

“Every time one of us gets great news, it is as if we both got great news,” Butler said.

The two friends are like brothers in the sense that they attend the other’s family events, such as holiday parties and funerals. They stick by each other’s side when things get tough.

After he graduates, Dunleavy will be certified to teach 7th-12th grade English classes, so he plans to find a job in that field. Dunleavy also plans to go to grad school when he gets on his feet and just “grow as a person and an educator.”

Dunleavy said his advice to the Cabrini community is to be kind to others.

“Our slogan is ‘Live with Purpose,’” he said. “If you walk with purpose and love— no matter your background or beliefs— just accepting of other people will help you and the Cabrini community become a better place.”