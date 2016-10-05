Perspective: Carson Wentz answers the bell for Philadelphia fans

Former North Dakota State University football QB Carson Wentz answers the bell for Philadelphia fans with an 3-0 start for the Philadelphia Eagles but the question is, with a great start in the season, is he the QB the Eagles have been looking for? The answer is yes; it is the answer the Eagles have been looking for. However, it is not just the QB making the impact, it is the team that is making the Eagles successful.

With Wentz’s Eagles taking on the Browns, Bears and Steelers, so far he has advanced his career stats. He threw for 769 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions so far with the season. Wentz is getting so much great news about his performance so far this season that his head coach, Doug Pederson gives him positive feedback about his performances.

“Eyes are downfield, you’re looking for that big play, the broken play, he’s got it in him and that’s something very special, and you can’t teach that. That’s an instinct that a lot of people don’t have and we’re very fortunate that our guy has it.”

However, when you are looking at the game and stats, you cannot let the QB get all of the credit. It is not just Wentz that is having just the new transitions, but it is the new head coach they have this year. Pederson was an offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-2015 and had much success with the organization. He helped lead the Chiefs to two playoff appearances in 2013 and 2015.

With this experience, he could possibly give the Eagles hope for making a playoff run but the key to making the playoffs is that as a team you have to take it one game at a time. However, for now, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking forward to a great season this coming 2016-2017 season.

It is a team sport, with the both the offense and defense playing well this season so far. It will be extremely likely for the Eagles to be successful this season. Also, it is known that any team can win on any given day, however, we should not take too much credit away from the rookie quarterback.

It is difficult transitioning from college football to the main roster from the NFL. But no need to panic, Wentz and coach Pederson have something in store for the Philadelphia Eagles fans. This year they are fighting hard to clinch the NFC East division to have a chance to go to the biggest stage of them all, Superbowl 51!