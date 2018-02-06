Philadelphia celebrates Eagles victory

Philadelphia, which is known for having some of the most passionate and riotous fans, was filled with excitement the night the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

As this is the first ever Super Bowl victory for the Philadelphia Eagles, the city was celebrating the entire night. People were seen flipping cars, starting fires, climbing traffic lights and even on top of businesses.

There were only three arrests during the night of the Philadelphia celebration.

Many Philadelphia-born celebrities shared in the excitement and shared their feelings on the Eagles’ Super Bowl. Will Smith, Kevin Hart and Bradley Cooper all were shown expressing their happiness following the Eagles victory.

Philadelphia has never experienced a win like this before in history. While the team made it to two Super Bowls prior, they were not victorious until 2018.

Part of the reason fans were rowdy is because the team never won before.

Additionally, fans were so overjoyed because after the Eagles-Rams game, many individuals thought the Eagles had given up their opportunity to win the Super Bowl.

After the injury of Carson Wentz during the game against the Rams, Eagles were concerned they lost yet another chance at a Super Bowl victory; however, Nick Foles stepped up and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles and Patriots ran the ball for a combined total of 1,151 yards, which was the highest ever in Super Bowl history.

Nick Foles finished the postseason with a 73 percent completion rating, which is the highest completion rate of a quarterback with at least 100 completed-passes in the postseason. Foles finished the Super Bowl game with 373 yards as Tom Brady became the first quarterback to lose a Super Bowl game with no interceptions and over 500 passing yards.

Foles joins the highest passer rating list with a 115.7 rating, along with players such as Joe Flacco, Drew Brees and Kurt Warner.

Fans looking to join in the celebration can attend the Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8.