Philadelphia to receive world’s largest Wawa

Get ready Philly, the world’s largest Wawa is coming soon.

Not only did millions of Americans in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and Florida get free coffee on Thursday, April 12, for Wawa’s 54th birthday, but they received some great news.

The C.E.O. and president of the store chain, Chris Gheysans, made the announcement.

In December 2017, it was announced that a Wawa would be put into Independence Mall.

As of now, the 11,300 square-foot establishment will be built within Public Ledger Building near 6th and Chestnut streets.

Halko, the general manager of a local Wawa, is amazed by the growth of the franchise he’s experienced over his 25 years there.

“It’s crazy the growth I have seen, I can remember when they had 200 stores and now we have over 800. The stores and what is offered changes constantly as well,” Halko said.

This location will include all things “Wawa,” such as their signature hoagies, coffee and baked goods.

By the end of 2018, Philadelphia will be home to an aesthetically pleasing Wawa with large-interactive screens for social media and a mural, courtesy of the Arts Program.

Cassandra Enad, previous Wawa employee from Temple University, cannot wait for the upcoming structure and the culture that comes with it.

“I worked at Wawa for about a year and really enjoyed it,” Enad said. “Since I was mainly a cashier, I liked getting to see regular customers and people I knew.”

“It’s different every day, busy or dead, but usually busy,” Halko said. “You have your challenging customers and your usuals that you look forward to every morning.”

Patrons will be able to enjoy their food and the experience from couches, bar seating and an outdoor patio.

“I think it’s awesome that they’re building that,” Enad said. “I’m excited for the dine-in seating. I’ll definitely check it out.”

In a statement to NBC Philadelphia, the Wawa spokeswoman, Lori Bruce, talks about the upcoming location.

“We want to reach new audiences in every location. In the historic district, large groups can come in and take a moment to enjoy the space,” Bruce said. “We are so happy to have it in such an amazing and historic area in Philadelphia. It is going to be one of the best so far.”

The production of this store will surpass the Wawa that is current the largest at 9,200 square-feet in Washington D.C..