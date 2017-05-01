Philosophy professor educates hearts of students for 57 years

Video by Marissa Roberto, Shannon Finn and Eric Stone

Philosophy professor Joseph Romano has watched Cabrini grow and develop into the University it is today after 57 years.

Starting his teaching career at Cabrini in 1960, Romano taught the first graduating class of seniors of the then-college. Even before he started teaching here, Romano knew the Cabrini sisters because they taught at a parish school in Conshohocken where he grew up.

As a teenager, he held jobs as a retail worker and a steel mill worker. Romano’s love for teaching began as a summer job as a baseball coach and as a playground supervisor. That is when he started to believe that he wanted to be a teacher.

He first started as a high school teacher while working towards a master’s degree in philosophy. Romano accepted an invitation to teach as a professor at Cabrini when it was still in its infancy.

Cabrini nurtured his passion for teaching philosophy to young people, so much so, that he never felt that it was a job.

“It always was so enjoyable for me to teach and to grow,” Romano said. “I was chair of the department after a while and I could put events in, so professionally it helped me an awful lot.”

Though Romano eventually found his passion as a philosophy teacher, his educational path did not start out like that.

While attending college, Romano started out as a business major. Romano explained that he enjoyed the world of business, especially economics but something about it just didn’t “grab him.” After figuring this, Romano then switched to English because of his love for literature. One day, as an English major, he took a philosophy course. Half way through his philosophy course, he was introduced to a world he did not know existed.

“I never knew anybody could think this way,” Romano said.

While teaching an introduction to philosophy course at Cabrini through his 57 years, he often sees students experience the same feeling he did as a college student.

Romano is one who has inspired many people.

Courtney O’Connor, a 1993 graduate, describes Romano as devoted, passionate and joyful.

O’Connor said that Romano said four little words that are still lodged in her head today – “who says you can’t?” These four words inspired O’Connor ever since she was a freshman at Cabrini and still continues to inspire and motivate her today.

But what inspires Romano?

Romano explained that there are different things that have inspired him. Professionally, he explained that he is inspired by his students.

“Students do not realize the important role they play in a teacher’s life,” Romano said. “If it was not for students, there would be no teachers.”

Romano’s parents, especially his mother, also played a very large role as his inspirations.

“Every time I walk into a classroom in the beginning of the year, I think of her,” Romano said.

Throughout the many years working at Cabrini, he has made an impact on the school itself and the students he taught.

O’Connor said, “It is easy to focus on how much Dr. Romano has affected me or any other student directly but his influence is far greater than that.”

Romano’s dedication to Cabrini benefited both himself and the school. As being chair of the philosophy department for many years, he had the ability to have courses that he wanted and create events in the curriculum, which helped the Cabrini community grow.

Cabrini has been such a big part of Romano’s life.

“My children grew up here, I have two girls and my wife and I came to every function there was,” Romano said. “Every event, whether a play, a Christmas celebration, or an open house, it would involve the whole family.”

As a student of Romano, O’Connor is passionate about his dedication to the Cabrini University community.

“His history with the college, the various positions he has held and the impact he has had on the school as a whole cannot be overlooked. Without his voice, guidance and wisdom over the past 50 years or so, Cabrini would be a severely different institution.”

She would like to simply say thank you to Dr. Romano, for everything he has done.

Romano would like to let everyone know that it is important to keep asking questions. “Don’t be afraid of your doubts,” Romano said. “Doubting is the first step towards knowing.”

