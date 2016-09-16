Pop-up poster sale here to help make the dorm rooms pop

The annual Poster Sale was once again held on campus this past week. The posters available at the fair were provided by the company Beyond the Wall, the nation’s largest provider of poster and gift fairs on college campuses. A portion of the profits made at the sale are given back to the school. Volunteers who helped with the sales came from the SEaL office, but non-SEaL members of the student body helped out as well.

Typically located inside of Jazzmans, the fair moved had set up outside of Founder’s Hall on September 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

“It’s just more spacious,” Ruslan Khatipov, an employee of Beyond the Wall, said. “There’s more room for students to walk around and browse through the posters being offered. Plus, this location allows more traffic, bringing more business to the fair. It’s also nice to be outside while it’s still so nice out.”

Items sold at the fair included, posters ranging in sizes from 5×5 to 38.5×53.5 inches. Postcards, book marks, and tapestries were also available for purchase. The fair also sold frames and hanging putty to make the decorating process a synch.

Dozens of beautifully designed tapestries were sold.

“Selling at only $29.95 you cannot beat it. Tapestries like these are typically sold for around $80.00 at many other big name stores,” said Danielle Moris, another Beyond the Wall employee.

There was a poster there for everyone. For all art enthusiasts, they could have a copy of Andy Warhol’s Monroe, or van Gogh’s Starry Night. Graphic Scenes, water colors and city skylines were also available.

Posters from the entertainment industry were huge. Fans rejoiced as they were able by to pay homage to their

favorite shows such as Game of Thrones or a classic FRIENDS poster. And those who honored old school Hollywood stars were excited to see posters of Audrey Hepburn or a copy of the original movie poster Gone with the Wind. While these were definitely appreciated, posters from the music industry were by far the best sellers.

Everyone loves music and putting up a poster to honor their favorite music artist. No matter what time of music you listen to there was posters there from Beyoncé to Red Hot Chili Peppers, and everything else in between.

“Chance the Rapper was definitely the most popular one sold this year, said Moris. Everyone just loves him.”

All items sold at the fair are final sale.