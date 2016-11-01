Poster questionnaire allows students to voice where they stand in the election

According to an informal questioning conducted at Cabrini University, 87 out of 96 students who responded are planning to vote in this upcoming 2016 presidential election. In addition, three other poster questionnaires were hung up in Founder’s Hall lobby. Students had to to put their thumbprint in red or blue paint and select their answer under each question that focused on different issues pertaining to the election.

Cabrini teaches students to be involved with the community and to always have a voice and this election is the time to do it. This presidential election has raised plenty of attention from students, especially those who have been strongly following it.

Cabrini students have been keeping on top of the issues that are being debated in this election. According to the informal questioning, 87 out of 96 students have been following the election.

Sixty-five out of 75 students believe that it is not possible for Hillary Clinton to make college debt free. In addition, 65 out of 72 students do not support Donald Trump’s idea of suspending all foreign trade.

The Loquitur Media students who sat at the table overseeing the questionnaire said many students felt awkward with the question “Who are you voting for?” One student mentioned that the questions did not bother her because she respects everyone’s opinion and expects the same in return. “There were good general questions, and it’s good to hear about how the Cabrini community feels about each candidate,” Nia Alvarez-Mapp, sophomore philosophy and English major, said.

There were two colors students could do the finger print with, either red are blue, both colors to coincide with the presidential parties. Students were told the color they picked did not matter and they were okay with that.

In some countries, it can be difficult to determine the identification of voters. In Iraq, voters ink-stain one of their fingers when they vote in order to prevent fraud and provide a source of voter identification. Even though students used paint, the idea behind the poster questionaire was similar to the practive of ink-stain voting.

Another question asked was, “Did you watch the presidential debate last night?” Luckily, more students watched it than those who did not.

“I am actually very interested in the election, have been since the primary’s,” Aisha Coulibaly, sophomore biology major, said. This does not mean everyone knew or understood all of the information talked about. There were students standing on the opposite side of the lobby reading the questions and asking, “Does Donald Trump really want to do that” in awe.

“I do not plan on voting this season, mainly because I am 17, but if I were legal I’m not sure I would vote,” Caitlin Fitzpatrick, dual enrollment student from Carroll, said.