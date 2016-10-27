Potential new zodiac sign causes panic

“What’s your sign?” is often just thought of as a stereotypical cheesy pickup line, or something you ask your friend when you want to read them their horoscope in your favorite magazine. However, if you’re one to believe the rumors, your answer to that question might soon change.

Recently, rumors have been swirling around the internet that people’s zodiac signs may be changing. This idea is based on a page on NASA’s website that includes a thirteenth astrological sign. If this astrological sign were to be added as an official zodiac sign, people who are used to being one sign could be called another.

Sophomore elementary and special education major Brittany Lambert is someone who puts a lot of thought into her zodiac sign. She believes that it’s pretty accurate and can determine people’s relationships with each other and how people act.

“I have seen how people with the same signs act similarly to each other in certain situations,” Lambert said.

For people who check their horoscopes daily, or just find their star sign to describe them, this potential changing of their signs delegitimizes their belief in astrology.

“I hate that they’re making a new sign. It makes me think that the zodiac is less accurate,” Lambert said.

However, zodiac believers like her may be in luck because the idea of a new sign is likely just a hoax.

Scientists are saying that the rumor that NASA has added a new sign due to a change in constellations is false. In reality, the “new sign” Ophiuchus was named a constellation long ago. However, due to the fact that there are only twelve months, when zodiac signs were being made, it was left out.

There are more than just the twelve commonly known constellations that the sun can pass through during orbit. Astrologers have just not been mentioning them due to the fact that they weren’t really necessary for purposes of the zodiac. NASA’s site was just stating the scientific facts behind the fun of astrology.

So the next time someone asks you your sign, you won’t have remember a new answer after all. Just roll your eyes and say the same sign you’ve always been.