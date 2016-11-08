President Donald Trump takes office: What now?

After a long and grueling presidential race, there is a new face entering the White House.

Donald Trump has been voted into office as the 45th president of the United States, the first president with no political or military experience. So now what does this mean for the country?

According to the Trump campaign website, Americans will begin to see action from President Trump within the next 100 days.

Throughout his campaigning, Trump laid out a 100-day action plan he labeled “Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter.” The plan details how he plans to work on cleaning up corruption, protecting American workers, restoring security and the constitutional rule of law.

One of the first steps forward that can be expected based on this plan include repealing many of the actions taken by Barack Obama during his past eight years in office, as he has not been shy about voicing his distaste for Obama’s policies.

Another topic that Trump has felt strongly about reforming is jobs. Throughout his campaign, he spoke about the importance of protecting jobs and American workers, as a businessman. His policy lays out plans to renegotiate or withdraw from NAFTA, withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, move forward with the Keystone Pipeline and more.

In each of the debates, Trump spoke strongly about that importance for increased jobs, including quotes such as: “We have to do a much better job at keeping our jobs,” “Our country is stagnant. We’ve lost our jobs, we’ve lost our businesses,” and “We’re taking back jobs. We’re not going to let our companies be raided by other countries.”

One of the most criticized pieces of Trump’s speeches throughout his entire campaign was his goal to “build a wall” in reaction to illegal immigration in the United States. In one of the presidential debates over the past month, Trump said, “We have no country if we have no border.” Officially stated in his contract, Trump plans to work on the End Illegal Immigration Act.

This act plans to build said wall on the southern border and then have Mexico reimburse the United States for that wall. Subsequently, the act also “establishes a two-year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence for illegally reentering the U.S. after a previous deportation, and a five-year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence for illegally reentering for those with felony convictions, multiple misdemeanor convictions or two or more prior deportations.”

The End Illegal Immigration Act is not the only measure that Trump plans to introduce in the beginning of his presidency. Among those outlined in his plan are the Middle Class Tax Relief and Simplification Act, School Choice and Education Opportunity Act and Restoring National Security Act.

Through the Middle Class Tax Relief and Simplification Act, Trump plans to move forward with his goals of fair taxes across each class, including to “reduce taxes across-the-board, especially for working and middle-income Americans who will receive a massive tax reduction.” This includes lowering the business rate from 35 percent to 15 percent.



The School Choice and Education Opportunity Act plans to redirect funds and make it more affordable for parents to choose between public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home-schooling without as much of a focus on the cost.

Trump also hopes to expand the military and also instill even more immigration policies through the Restoring National Security Act. A short description of the act state: “rebuilds our military by eliminating the defense sequester and expanding military investment.”

With many plans laid out for the very near future of his presidency, it will be important to watch Trump to see how these plans work out and affect the future of the United States and “Make America Great Again.”