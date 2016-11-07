Prospective students take interest in Cabrini’s business department

The business department concluded another successful open house with prospective students coming to see what being a Cabrini business major is like.

Open house is an opportunity for prospective students to not only see the campus but to also attend information sessions regarding the major they are interested in, including undecided majors. The business department information session filled the entire Grace Hall atrium with prospective students eager to hear what the department had to offer.

“Students that come to the open house with an interest in business tend to declare business as their degree. We also see a lot of students that enter as undeclared move to business,” business professor Dr. Erin McLaughlin said. “The turnout for the Oct. 22, 2016 Open House was good. The numbers seemed to be a little more or equivalent to last year.”

(Prospective students interested in business filled the Grace Hall Atrium at the open house. Photo by Hope Daluisio)

The business department’s goal is to educate students into becoming knowledgeable, well rounded professionals who are ready to go out into the workforce confidentiality. Professors and student ambassadors got to explain this and much more to the prospective students.

“My favorite part about going to the business interest meetings at the open houses are listing to current Cabrini students talking about their experiences with the business department,” junior business major, Danielle Kinckner, said. “This gives potential students an excellent example of what kind of opportunities are presented to them at Cabrini University.”

(Business majors Matt Keelan and Danielle Kinckner got to speak about their experiences in the business department. Photo by Hope Daluisio)

Being a business major at Cabrini means that one will take a variety of business, marketing, accounting, finance and human resource courses. The programs include a, “common business core which recognizes the “enterprise” nature of today’s business world that integrates the various strategic areas of business.”

“In my training and development class we conducted a training session for a client,” Kinckner said. “This project was a lot of work but it provided a lot of hands on experience. In all my business classes we do case studies that have you identify and solve problems that are brought up in the business world.”

Almost all majors at Cabrini provide students with hands on experience and the business department is no exception. Cabrini’s next open house is Nov. 13 and will again be providing opportunities for prospective students to see what the business department is all about.

“Business always garners a lot of interest, so it continues to increase as our Open Houses continue to grow,” McLaughlin said.